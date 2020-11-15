Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the UEFA Nations League, where Belgium breezed past England with a pair of early goals, Jack Grealish impressed, and the Netherlands finally won a game under their new manager…

Belgium 2-0 England

England were simply no match for Belgium on the day as the Red Devils hit the Three Lions for a pair of early goals and cruised to a 2-0 victory and a commanding lead in League A, Group 2. England, on the other hand, have been mathematically eliminated from winning the group and advancing to next year’s finals.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after just 10 minutes and Dries Mertens made it 2-0 with a sensational free kick 13 minutes later.

On the bright side, Jack Grealish was widely praised as Gareth Southgate’s standout performer in his first competitive start for England in light the minor injury which kept Raheem Sterling out of the squad. The rest of the attack, though, prove lifeless and uninspired.

Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Frank de Boer got his first win as Netherlands boss, a 3-1 triumph over Bosnia & Herzegovina, thanks in large part to a brace from Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring after just six minutes and followed that with his second almost as quickly in the 13th minute. Memphis Depay put home goal no. 3 for the Dutch, and that was the goal that not only sealed the victory for De Boer’s men but doomed their opponents to relegation to League B in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

Italy 2-0 Poland

Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 27th minute and Domenico Berardi made it 2-0 after 83 minutes, as Italy remained on pace to finish ahead of the Netherlands and win League A, Group 1.

With one game to play — against last-place Bosnia & Herzegovina — the Italians lead the Dutch by a single point.

Other UEFA Nations League results

Denmark 2-1 Iceland

