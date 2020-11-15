A roundup of all of Sunday’s results in the WSL, where Arsenal and Chelsea traded goals in the final five minutes and split the points in the London derby, and Brighton picked up their second win of the season by beating West Ham…

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

The two sides combined for just one shot on target — including zero through the game’s first 85 minutes — which might make a draw seem perfectly fair, but in reality it was an impossibly harsh outcome on Arsenal for the manner in which they arrived at 1-1.

Vivianne Miedema set up Beth Mead for what looked like the winning goal in the 86th minute. Miedema raced past England defender Millie Bright before expertly crossing for Mead inside the six-yard box. It was a goal thoroughly deserving of capturing all three points.

It wasn’t meant to be, though, as Lotte Wubben-Moy was spectacularly unlucky to turn home Pernille Harder’s attempted from the end line in the 90th minute. Wubben-Moy threw her at the ball in an attempt to block it, but instead sent it bounding high in the air as goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger stood mostly flat-footed and unresponsive until it was too late. The ball soared high above the goal and fell ever so perfectly into the narrowest path which led to the inside of the far post and the inside netting.

The result sees Arsenal remain second in the WSL table, still a point back of Manchester United who rescued a dramatic point in the Manchester derby on Saturday. Chelsea also remain where they started the weekend, two points back of Arsenal in third place.

West Ham United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Rianna Jarrett scored the game’s only goal — a classic, industrious center forward’s goal, and her first of the season — in the 69th minute to give the Seagulls all three points and keep the Hammers winless at home. Brighton’s win over West Ham opened up a gap of four points between the two sides who sit 8th and 9th in the WSL table, respectively.

