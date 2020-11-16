Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jack Grealish and Douglas Luiz to Manchester City for $132 million?

As reports go, this one seems wild, but when you start to dig a little deeper it makes sense.

A report from the Daily Star claims that Man City will aim to activate their buy-back clause in the contract of Douglas Luiz, 22, in January.

Luiz joined Aston Villa from Man City in the summer of 2019 for $19.8 million but Man City have a $33 million buy-back option. Luiz has been sensational for Villa during the end of last season as they survived relegation on the final day of the season, and he’s been dominant in central midfield as they sit in sixth place early this season. His recent form has also earned him a call-up to the Brazilian national team.

With Fernandino picking up more injuries and Rodri as their only holding midfielder, it is clear Man City need a new destructive central midfield and Luiz certainly fits the bill and is certainly admired by Pep Guardiola. At $33 million he is a bargain.

Jack Grealish will be a wanted man

The transfer deal which will arguably get more coverage, and concern Villa’s fans more, is that of Jack Grealish.

Now, even though the report says that Man City want to make it happen in January 2021, there is a line about Grealish wanting to stay at Villa to play regularly to make England’s EURO 2020 squad.

Given his performance against Belgium this week, he won’t have to worry about that, as long as he’s fit and playing regularly.

Grealish, 25, would be a wonderful fit for the way Man City play. Imagine him alongside Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne as the creative hubs of the team? However, Grealish is a lifelong Villa fan, captains the club and signed a five-year contract extension in the summer so he plans on being at the club for a long time, but what was in that contract extension?

A release clause perhaps? Who knows. $98.9 million for Grealish is a lot of cash, but given his recent form his value will continue to skyrocket and Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have been consistently linked with the silky playmaker.

It would be a huge blow to lose either Grealish or Luiz, but it was probably expected that the latter would return to Man City at some point.

