Reyna’s precise free kick, Gioacchini brace lead 3-goal USMNT half (video)

Giovanni Reyna and Nicholas Gioacchini scored their first United States men’s national team goals to help the USMNT overcome a sloppy early concession to take a 3-1 halftime lead over Panama in Austria on Wednesday.

Reyna’s goal comes three days after his 18th birthday and in his second cap, while Gioacchini, 20, recorded the next two while also making this second appearance for the USMNT.

Reyna, the Borussia Dortmund phenom, started his career with the New York City FC Academy. He was given the chance to strike from a central spot just outside the 18 when Yunus Musah won a free kick.

Reyna stepped up to the ball in the 19th minute and spun a low curler around the wall and inside of the far post to level the score at one following an early defensive miscue from the Yanks.

Here it is! At 18 years, 3 days, Gio Reyna becomes the third youngest goal scorer in USMNT history! 👏🇺🇸#USAvPAN pic.twitter.com/eadp1tNsWD — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2020

It wasn’t 1-1 for long, as Gioacchini delivered the goods on a rebound from close range.

The center forward plays in Ligue 2 for Caen, where he’s scored three times in eight league matches this season. McKennie’s pressure and (probably) a foul helped Reyna pick up a loose ball and carry the ball toward the 18 before playing wide for Llanez.

Gioacchini deposited the rebound of a Llanez shot to make it 2-2, and his second goal was some poaching as well.

Tyler Adams released Weston McKennie toward the goal line, the Juve man overcoming a tug to chop his cross back across goal. Matt Miazga won a back-post header in the other direction and a lunging Gioacchini header home for 3-1 after 25 minutes.

Two caps. One start Two goals! 🙌@Nicholas_gioacc

with the brace to make it 3-1 for the 🇺🇸!#USAvPAN pic.twitter.com/LKRFjO5znr — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2020

