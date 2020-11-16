Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Riyad Mahrez scored an absolute beauty for Algeria against Zimbabwe while on international duty.

The Manchester City winger controlled a long ball forward with his heel, then ran towards goal and bamboozled several Zimbabwe defenders before slotting home into the far corner.

Riyad Mahrez, 29, can do these kind of things in his sleep and this goal was poetry in motion.

Check out the video below, although Zimbabwe did fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Algeria in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Harare.

🤯🇩🇿✨ Riyad Mahrez. Woah. What a goal for Algeria v Zimbabwe from the Man City winger. #MCFC 🎥 via @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/aSiSt9HsED — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 16, 2020

Joel Sonora, a former USMNT U20 player, came off the bench in the 75th minute and scored the winning goal in the 87th minute for Talleres at Boca Juniors in

Sonora, 24, then revealed he kissed the corner flag to honor his grandparents who both died two months ago and were both Boca Juniors fans, along with all of his family.

His father, Diego Sonora, played for multiple MLS teams after a superb career as a player at Boca while his brother, Alan, is a player at Independiente and is also eligible to play for the USMNT as he was born in New Jersey.

The Dallas, Texas native came through the academy at Boca before spells at Stuttgart II in Germany, Talleres (on loan) plus a loan spell at Arsenal de Sarandi after making a permanent move to Talleres.

Sonora’s emotional goal moved Talleres to the top of Group D in the Argentina Primera Division, above Boca, Newell’s Old Boys and Lanus.

Check out the video below as USMNT fans will be hoping that Gregg Berhalter keeps a close eye on Sonora in the coming weeks and monthts.

