Transfer news: Almiron’s agent links Atletico Madrid, ‘big teams in England’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The agent for Newcastle United playmaker Miguel Almiron is making some big claims about the Paraguayan’s future, including a possible transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old Almiron’s production is yet to match his work rate in the Premier League, but agent Daniel Campos has said bigger clubs than Newcastle are pursuing the midfielder.

[ USMNT – PANAMA: Three things | Player ratings ]

Journalist Roberto Rojas shared a quote from Campos’ radio interview in Paraguay in which the agent says Almiron would’ve left England if not for the pandemic affecting the transfer market.

Campos also said that Almiron wants to play on a team that values possession, and Steve Bruce’s Magpies have certainly not been that. At all.

Newcastle’s 43 percent possession this season is 17th in the Premier League, closer to 20th than 14th. Last season, it was a league-worst 41.8

Here is more from Campos, from Rojas via The Newcastle Chronicle:

“Look, I was able to come in contact with their coaching staff (Atletico Madrid) and they told me that they were interested and just scouting him, but never in the position to make an offer. “They were just looking at him. But I think in the future, it’s possible, why not? There are also big teams in England for which they are inquiring about him and we talk. “I have no doubt will leave, I think it will happen soon, perhaps in June (2021) because this year, everything was disorganized on the transfers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Magpies looked improved this year with the additions of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, and Jamal Lewis but have struggled since an injury to Jonjo Shelvey, their best ball movement man.

Almiron leaving would sting and most managers would utilize Almiron in a more proactive way than Bruce. But if Newcastle is sticking with Bruce or any similar manager, the Paraguayan is a wasted asset.

He may never be a double-digit goal and assist man as he was in MLS before moving Tyneside from Atlanta United in January 2019, but we are unlikely to see his ceiling without a move to an attack-first philosophy.

Almiron has two goals and four assists in 26 caps for Paraguay, plus nine and five in 62 appearances for Newcastle.

Campos: “Miguel’s work rate at #NUFC & Paraguay has been great. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would’ve been elsewhere. Perhaps he would like to play on a team that has a lot of possession. Maybe in June, he’ll make that jump.” A transfer coming soon? 🤔 (H/L @Futgol970py) — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) November 16, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola