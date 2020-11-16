USMNT player ratings versus Panama were a little all over the place, as some youngsters took their chance, especially in the first half, of the 6-2 win in Austria.

The second half was shaky to start with but impact subs certainly made a big impact for Gregg Berhalter.

The USA fell behind early as Jose Farjado headed home but the youngsters came roaring back as Gio Reyna scored his first goal, then Nicholas Gioacchini scored twice for his first goals too.

Gioacchini then had a penalty kick saved to deny him his hat trick, as Farjado made it 3-2 before two late goals from Sebastian Soto (two) and Sebastian Lletget made it 6-2.

Here’s a look at the marks out of 10 for the USMNT players against Panama, as the starting lineup was the second youngest in U.S. men’s national team history.

USMNT player ratings

Zack Steffen: 7 – Wasn’t busy from a shot-stopping perspective but commanded his area well, came for crosses and distribution was very good.

Reggie Cannon: 8 – A promising run forward and pinpoint cross to pick out Llanez who fired wide early. Moments later, failed to press Yearwood who was given time to cross on Panama’s goal. A little harsh to criticize Cannon for that. Looked solid defensively and got forward well as he won a penalty kick via a handball, got a late assist and always looked like playing the right pass.

Matt Miazga: 5 – Caught out of position on Panama’s goals and subbed up for Chris Richards. A few shaky moments and the jury is very much out as to whether he can partner John Brooks long term.

Tim Ream: 6 – A solid enough outing but will be disappointed with both of Panama’s goals as he and Miazga were caught out. The captain did his best to organize and get on the ball.

Sergino Dest: 8 – Really tidy in possession and with his control, as always. Slotted in nicely at left back. Shows maturity way beyond his years. USMNT looked balanced with Cannon at right back and Dest at left back, and the latter was very good defensively.

Weston McKennie: 7 – Plenty of driving runs from midfield and was instrumental in the USA’s third goal. Lucky to not get a red card in the second half after a late, and high, tackle. Should have headed home in the second half.

Tyler Adams: 7 – Mr. Consistent. When does he ever get lower than a 7 in these ratings? Does his job so well and won the ball back on plenty of occasions, and used it well when he did have it.

Gio Reyna: 6 – A lovely free kick to score his first USMNT goal and although he popped up in dangerous areas he was very sloppy on the ball in the second half.

Yunus Musah: 8 – Brilliant display overall. Musah, still just 17 years old, drove forward time and time again. Took a knock in the second half and wasn’t risked. A real star and England are pushing hard to cap-tie him.

Uly Llanez: 6 – Dragged an early effort wide and his saved shot led to the USA’s second goal. Lively on the right flank. Subbed off in the second half after picking up a second knock in the game.

Nicholas Gioacchini: 7 – Fox in the box performance as he popped up with two nice finishes in the first half but missed a penalty kick for his hat trick. His movement is really sharp and wasn’t scared to put himself about.

Substitutions

Timothy Weah (62′ on for Llanez): 6 – Worked hard out wide but USMNT and showed a lot of quick thinking late on.

Johnny Cardoso (62′ on for Adams): 6 – Couldn’t help the USA take back control of midfield, but tough.

Richie Ledezma (67′ on for Reyna): 7 – Wasn’t able to get on the ball that often, but when he did he looked sharp and set up Weah for a chance, then a fine cross for Soto for his goal.

Sebastian Soto (77′ on for Gioacchini): 7 – Superb headers to score on his USMNT debut. Worked so hard up top and grabbed two poachers goals.

Sebastian Lletget (77′ on for Musah): 7 – Tidy on the ball in his more natural position and flicked home a goal late on.

Chris Richards (81′ on for Miazga): 6 – Was comfortable to get on the ball after coming on.

