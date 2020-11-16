WATCH: Post-match analysis of USMNT’s 6-2 defeat of Panama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright set up shop following the Yanks’ 6-2 blowout win of Panama.

The Yanks trailed 1-0 and saw their 3-1 lead shrink to one late, but the superior side was rarely in question over 90 minutes even after a slow U.S. start to the second half.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will be nothing but encouraged after his very young side missing Christian Pulisic and keeping John Brooks on the bench managed to control Los Canaleros for much of the match in Austria.

The U.S. fortunes are looking up ahead of a big summer with the Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League paving the way to World Cup qualifying later in 2022.

JPW breaks down a big day for impact subs, rationalizing the rebuilding opponent, and names one USMNT player as its best player at two positions (Hint: It’s the fullback for Barcelona).

