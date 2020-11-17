Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The La Liga standings have been all over the place early in the 2020-21 season, and it is likely that will be the case throughout this campaign as the perennial giants are all struggling.

From the top four teams last season, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are all struggling as Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Granada and new boys Cadiz have been brilliant early in the season.

This feels like a season where an underdog can not only finish in the top four but also challenge for the title, as teams that aren’t in European competition have a clear advantage when it comes to their players being fitter and fresher in comparison to the seven teams in Europe.

In short, this season is going to be wild on multiple fronts.

At the bottom of the table it is very tight and some big clubs in Valencia and Athletic Bilbao could get dragged into the relegation scrap this campaign.

But it is still early days and there will be plenty of twists and turns ahead.

Here’s a look at the latest La Liga table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

La Liga standings, latest table for 2020-21

