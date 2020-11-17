WATCH: Discussing USMNT’s friendlies, potential, and question marks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team is feeling bright and hopeful after its very young roster drew Wales and beat Panama in its first two matches since the coronavirus pandemic.

There were new leaders, a coveted multi-national teenager, and familiar questions at the back, and the ProSoccerTalk unfiltered crew touched on all of that and more.

ProSoccerTalk editor Joe Prince-Wright leads Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards in a discussion on the young Yanks, their potential (massive), strengths (energy), and weaknesses (center back depth).

There’s talk about whether the potential is in place for Gregg Berhalter to make one of the best USMNT sides ever, and the growth of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as a leader at 22.

There’s talk about the MLS versus European debate, at least for grooming young talent, the recruitment of Yunus Musah by England and the U.S., and what’s going to happen beyond No. 1 center back John Brooks.

