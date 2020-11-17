The USMNT have revealed how they plan to move forward with Yunus Musah, as the 17-year-old Valencia midfielder was a star during his first two performances for the Stars and Stripes.

Musah had previously played for England at youth national team level (Gareth Southgate wants him to play for the Three Lions) but after bursting onto the scene in La Liga early this season, the USMNT called him up to camp and he dazzled against Wales and Panama in two friendlies.

Asked by ProSoccerTalk about the plan for Yunus Musah following the USMNT’s 6-2 win over Panama, Gregg Berhalter had this to say.

“I was really happy with Yunus’ performance and really happy with him in camp. The guys really took to him well,” Berhalter said. “All of I’ve ever said about players in this category is that all we want to do is create an environment for them that they want to be in and they trust is a good environment for their development. It seemed like that was the case for Yunus. It seems like he sees us a pathway to continue to develop and play with a good young group. In the end it is going to be him and his family that decide and we are here for him, and to answer any questions, but it is going to be him that decides.”

Berhalter told ProSoccerTalk he hadn’t heard comments from Southgate, but seemed hopeful that this wouldn’t be the last time Musah will be lining up fo the USMNT and that he has a long-term future with the team.

Musah linked up really well with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield and that central trio seem to have an instant chemistry.

It is clear that Musah is a real talent, especially when he turns and drives towards the opponents goal. He can play centrally and out wide and his versatility as well as his tenacity off the ball and skill on it means that whichever nation he picks he will be clearly be a very good player for many years to come.

Musah also linked up well with Gio Reyna, who turned 18 on Friday, and the Borussia Dortmund playmaker hailed the Valencia attacking midfielder as one of the best young talents in the game.

“I’ve played against them a few times with the youth national team and he was always a good player,” Reyna said. “I mean, there’s a reason he’s playing for Valencia every week. He’s a big player and one of the best 02’s in the world, I’d say.

“This is a really personal decision for him. So for me, and the rest of the guys, we can’t say much. Of course, we’d love to have him here and I see him being a big part of our team going forward. But, like I said, it’s wherever he feels closest to the heart, and hopefully, it’s here. We’ve had a good time with him and he’s a great guy. We got to know him well, so we’ll just have to see what happens next.”

The plan is clearly for the USMNT to do whatever they can to persuade Musah his bright future should be aligned with the one the Stars and Stripes should have.

