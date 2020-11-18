Germany lost 6-0 at home to Spain, yes 6-0, on Tuesday and although the reflex reaction would be to blame the coach and fire him, Die Mannschaft are taking a slightly different approach.

Don’t get us wrong, the huge defeat has made headlines in Germany as it was branded a ‘historic debacle’ and the performance was ’embarrassing to the bone’ as this was the biggest defeat in 90 years for the German national team.

The defeat also meant that Germany missed out on reaching the Nations League finals, as Spain did instead and this was essentially a playoff game. Don’t forget that, as Germany pushed forward to try and win the game even when 3-0 down at half time.

Low is under pressure for pretty much the first time in 14 years since he took the job, as he even survived heavy criticism after the then reigning World Cup champs crashed out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage.

Journalists and former players in Germany were alarmed with the lack of effort and commitment of the players against Spain, and when those comments start to crop up, it is usually only a matter of time until the manager moves on.

The German FA aren’t panicking, though, as the national team director Oliver Bierhoff told German outlet ARD that Low will remain in charge.

“Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Low, no doubt about that,” Bierhoff said. “When it comes to the national team’s coach, you have to think and analyze from tournament to tournament. We want to achieve the maximum at next year’s Euros.

“We have to digest this defeat first, it will take some time. Everything went wrong. We lost the ball easily and the team fell apart, that shouldn’t happen. We didn’t go into the tackles or keep possession. We have to learn from it and draw good conclusions.”

Low couldn’t explain the damaging defeat, and said he doesn’t know if his job is in jeopardy.

“You have to ask others if I have to worry [about my job],” he said. “I can’t answer that here now. It was a pitch-black day when nothing actually worked. Neither the defence nor attack worked – you can’t rule out anyone. After the first goal, we gave up our whole gameplan. Now you have seen today that we are not yet as far forward as we thought. We have to question ourselves. Everything was bad in every respect, you can’t find anything beautiful or good.”

What next for Germany, Low?

Over 14 years, an extremely long time for a national team coach to be in charge, there’s no doubt Low has been a huge success in charge of Germany.

Promoted from being Jurgen Klinsmann’s assistant at the 2006 World Cup, Low has led Die Mannschaft to a World Cup third place in 2010 and World Cup title in 2014, plus runners up at EURO 2008 and back-to-back semifinal appearances at the 2012 and 2016 European Championships.

Not bad.

However, with his former assistant Hansi Flick proving to be a huge success at Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp already lined up for the role whenever he leaves Liverpool, there are options for Germany after Low.

With a talented young team, you can this was a blip. Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer played in this game, plus Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz will come into this lineup. But there has been a lot of talk about the way Low moved on from Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller after the 2018 World Cup (plus the situation regarding Mesut Ozil) as he made wholesale changes to the squad and the youngsters must now step up.

But let’s not forget that Germany have already qualified for the European Championships next summer and if they have a second-straight poor tournament that is when Low’s position should be in jeopardy. Not now.

