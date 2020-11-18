Mario Balotelli to Barnsley is not a transfer story many of us would have expected to see emerge, well, ever.

But the Italian striker, 30, is a free agent and the English second-tier side have reportedly reached out about bringing him to Oakwell. Via our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Balotelli’s agent has held talks with Barnsley’s co-chairmen Chien Lee and Paul Conway.

Remember: Billy Beane also owns 10 percent of Barnsley.

Balotelli left his contract with hometown club Brescia in Serie A over the summer and has been without a club since. The former Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, AC Milan, Nice and Marseille forward has had a nomadic career and there has never been any doubt about the quality he possesses.

Barnsley are currently in midtable in the Championship after surviving relegation last season and the Tykes will no doubt be in a relegation scrap again this season. There would be something magical about Balotelli returning to England and rescuing the South Yorkshire side from relegation to the third tier.

It would just be so, Mario.

Many believed that MLS would be the next port of call for Mario Balotelli, but he has been training with Serie D side Franciacorta to stay fit and it seems like he plans to be playing in Europe in the upcoming season.

