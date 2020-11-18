Nations League: Italy completes semifinal field; Foden, Lukaku star in wins

Italy sealed the final place in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, joining Belgium, France, and Spain following a 2-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Italy would’ve needed the win, as the Netherlands came back to beat Poland to finish one point behind the Azzurri.
That means there are no repeat semifinalists in the second edition of the UEFA Nations League, as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and England joined champions Portugal in the first tournament.
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy
Andrea Belotti scored 22 minutes into the first half and Domenico Berardi 23 into the second as Italy sealed its semifinal place with a comfortable and composed performance in Sarajevo.
Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Memphis Depay converted a late penalty and Georginio Wijnaldum nodded in an 84th-minute corner as the Dutch sealed a win that wasn’t quite enough for promotion.
Check out both Netherlands goals as well as the wheels and tekkers from Derby County 22-year-old Kamil Jozwiak as he works the ball up the left after interplay with Robert Lewandowski.
England 4-0 Iceland
Man City youngster Phil Foden played a role in three goals, scoring twice, as England clobbered 10-man Iceland, who finished 0-6.
Declan Rice and Mason Mount were on the board when Birkir Mir Saevarsson picked up a second yellow in the 54th, clearing the way for Foden scoring off Harry Winks and Jadon Sancho feeds in the 80th and 84th minutes.
What an international break this was for Man City players scoring goals.
Belgium 4-2 Denmark
Romelu Lukaku increased his national record for goals, bagging the second and third for Belgium in a match that was more even than the score line let on.
Kevin De Bruyne set up one of Lukaku’s goals and scored off a Thomas Foket assist late. Youri Tielemans finished a Leander Dendoncker set-up in the third minute for the opener.
Denmark leveled the score at 1 and pulled to within 3-2 on a Thibaut Courtois own goal.
Wednesday scoreboard
Austria 1-1 Norway
Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania
Czech Republic 2-0 Slovakia
Israel 1-0 Scotland
Hungary 2-0 Turkey
Serbia 5-0 Russia
Wales 3-1 Finland
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Armenia 1-0 North Macedonia
Georgia 0-0 Estonia
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy
Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Belgium 4-2 Denmark
Greece 0-0 Slovenia
Kosovo 1-0 Moldova
Albania 3-2 Belarus
Kazakhstan 1-2 Lithuania
Leagues for next UEFA Nations League
League A
Italy
Netherlands
Poland
Belgium
Denmark
England
France
Portugal
Croatia
Spain
Germany
Ukraine
Austria — promoted from League B
Czech Republic — promoted from League B
Hungary — promoted from League B
Wales — promoted from League B
League B
Bosnia and Herzegovina — relegated from League A
Iceland — relegated from League A
Sweden — relegated from League A
Switzerland — relegated from League A
Norway
Romania
Scotland
Israel
Russia
Serbia
Finland
Republic of Ireland
Montenegro — promoted from League C
Armenia — promoted from League C
Slovenia — promoted from League C
Albania — promoted from League C
League C
Northern Ireland — relegated from League B
Slovakia — relegated from League B
Turkey — relegated from League B
Bulgaria — relegated from League B
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
North Macedonia
Georgia
Greece
Kosovo
Belarus
Lithuania
Moldova or Kazakhstan — TBD by relegation playouts in March
Estonia or Cyprus — TBD by relegation playouts in March
Faroe Islands — promoted from League D
Gibraltar — promoted from League D
League D
Moldova or Kazakhstan — TBD by relegation playouts in March
Estonia or Cyprus — TBD by relegation playouts in March
Malta
Latvia
Andorra
Liechtenstein
San Marino