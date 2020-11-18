Nations League: Italy completes semifinal field; Foden, Lukaku star in wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italy sealed the final place in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, joining Belgium, France, and Spain following a 2-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Italy would’ve needed the win, as the Netherlands came back to beat Poland to finish one point behind the Azzurri.

That means there are no repeat semifinalists in the second edition of the UEFA Nations League, as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and England joined champions Portugal in the first tournament.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

Andrea Belotti scored 22 minutes into the first half and Domenico Berardi 23 into the second as Italy sealed its semifinal place with a comfortable and composed performance in Sarajevo.

Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Memphis Depay converted a late penalty and Georginio Wijnaldum nodded in an 84th-minute corner as the Dutch sealed a win that wasn’t quite enough for promotion.

Check out both Netherlands goals as well as the wheels and tekkers from Derby County 22-year-old Kamil Jozwiak as he works the ball up the left after interplay with Robert Lewandowski.

England 4-0 Iceland

Man City youngster Phil Foden played a role in three goals, scoring twice, as England clobbered 10-man Iceland, who finished 0-6.

Declan Rice and Mason Mount were on the board when Birkir Mir Saevarsson picked up a second yellow in the 54th, clearing the way for Foden scoring off Harry Winks and Jadon Sancho feeds in the 80th and 84th minutes.

What an international break this was for Man City players scoring goals.

Belgium 4-2 Denmark

Romelu Lukaku increased his national record for goals, bagging the second and third for Belgium in a match that was more even than the score line let on.

Kevin De Bruyne set up one of Lukaku’s goals and scored off a Thomas Foket assist late. Youri Tielemans finished a Leander Dendoncker set-up in the third minute for the opener.

Denmark leveled the score at 1 and pulled to within 3-2 on a Thibaut Courtois own goal.

Wednesday scoreboard

Austria 1-1 Norway

Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania

Czech Republic 2-0 Slovakia

Israel 1-0 Scotland

Hungary 2-0 Turkey

Serbia 5-0 Russia

Wales 3-1 Finland

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Armenia 1-0 North Macedonia

Georgia 0-0 Estonia

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Belgium 4-2 Denmark

Greece 0-0 Slovenia

Kosovo 1-0 Moldova

Albania 3-2 Belarus

Kazakhstan 1-2 Lithuania

Leagues for next UEFA Nations League

League A

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Belgium

Denmark

England

France

Portugal

Croatia

Spain

Germany

Ukraine

Austria — promoted from League B

Czech Republic — promoted from League B

Hungary — promoted from League B

Wales — promoted from League B

League B

Bosnia and Herzegovina — relegated from League A

Iceland — relegated from League A

Sweden — relegated from League A

Switzerland — relegated from League A

Norway

Romania

Scotland

Israel

Russia

Serbia

Finland

Republic of Ireland

Montenegro — promoted from League C

Armenia — promoted from League C

Slovenia — promoted from League C

Albania — promoted from League C

League C

Northern Ireland — relegated from League B

Slovakia — relegated from League B

Turkey — relegated from League B

Bulgaria — relegated from League B

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

North Macedonia

Georgia

Greece

Kosovo

Belarus

Lithuania

Moldova or Kazakhstan — TBD by relegation playouts in March

Estonia or Cyprus — TBD by relegation playouts in March

Faroe Islands — promoted from League D

Gibraltar — promoted from League D

League D

Moldova or Kazakhstan — TBD by relegation playouts in March

Estonia or Cyprus — TBD by relegation playouts in March

Malta

Latvia

Andorra

Liechtenstein

San Marino

