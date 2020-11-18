Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny have both tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time while on international duty with Egypt.

The duo had both tested positive over the past few days as the Egyptian FA confirmed the news that they’ve both tested positive again on Wednesday.

Both players didn’t feature for the Pharaohs in their 3-1 win away at Togo on Tuesday.

Egypt say that both players will remain in self-isolation, presumably in Egypt, and therefore are extremely unlikely to play for their club teams this weekend.

Salah’s Liverpool host Premier League leaders Leicester City on Sunday (watch live, 2:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), while Elneny’s Arsenal travel to Leeds on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool early this season, scoring 10 goals in 12 games in all competitions. Elneny has also become a regular for Arsenal in the heart of their midfield.

These two players are the latest in a long line of stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break.

Luis Suarez, Alex Telles and Matt Doherty are a few of the star names who have tested positive and there was a real concern from Premier League clubs about their players traveling all over the world to play for their national teams during the international break.

