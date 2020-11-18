Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Szoboszlai to Arsenal? Szoboszlai to Tottenham? Could there be another big winter sale coming out of Salzburg?

American coach Jesse Marsch watched as his Red Bull Salzburg side used the winter transfer window to sell three of his stars last winter.

Takumi Minamino went to Liverpool, Marin Pongracic was sold to Wolfsburg, and Erling Haaland left for Borussia Dortmund, forcing Marsch to win the Austrian Bundesliga and contend in the Europa League without a star center back, winger, and center forward.

That’s one of the reasons Marsch was named Austrian Bundesliga Coach of the Year for helping Salzburg stay atop the table.

Salzburg’s next big ticket item is Dominik Szoboszlai.

The recently-turned 20-year-old has five goals and nine assists in 13 matches this season, including goals in four of five Champions League matches.

Then he went and did this for Hungary in the EURO 2020 playoff.

Szoboszlai just casually walked it in, what a day for Hungarian football 🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/pIaWEegLUd — Feri (@GalacticosRtg) November 12, 2020

Szoboszlai was linked to Arsenal in the summer transfer window and again last month, but now a report says that Tottenham Hotspur may be willing to trigger the player’s $25 million transfer fee in January.

Marsch has said he expects Szoboszlai will leave this winter, and honestly $25 million isn’t a terrible amount for a productive player for club and country who is one of the greatest prospects in recent Hungarian history.

He’s an excellent dribbler with power, pace, and 24 key passes this early season. A ton of teas will be interested, from RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich to Barcelona and Manchester City.

Who will win his signature? Cause the fee is okay.

