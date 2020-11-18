Upset Messi ‘tired of being the problem’ upon return to Barcelona (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi reached a breaking point with the media as he returned to Barcelona from international duty.

Messi turned to reporters and said, “I’m tired of always being the problem at the club.”

Another day, another sign that the world’s greatest player will not finish his career as a one-club man.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup qualifying home base ]

A sour summer saw the Argentine angling for a move away from the Camp Nou.

Controversial president Josep Maria Bartomeu has since stepped down, inspiring hope around the Blaugranas that the world’s greatest player could stick around a few more years despite rumored offerings of riches and ownership from the City Football Group.

And while Argentina has taken 10 of 12 points to start World Cup qualifying — it should’ve been 12 — Messi couldn’t even escape the Barcelona drama thanks to much-publicized critical comments from Antoine Griezmann’s uncle.

It feels like a fresh start is happening, and it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona might bite the bullet in January and take some money from Manchester City rather than lose the biggest asset in football for free in the summer.

😡 RAJADA DE MESSI EN SU LLEGADA A BARCELONA: 🔥 "Estoy cansado de ser siempre el problema de todo en el club" 😳 "Llego después de 15h de vuelo y me encuentro ahí uno de Hacienda… UNA LOCURA" pic.twitter.com/HCHJ0ZQ2Hx — GOL ⚽️ (@Gol) November 18, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola