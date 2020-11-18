Zack Steffen had a very positive international break with the USMNT as the young goalkeeper captained the Stars and Stripes in a shutout draw at Wales and played another full 90 minutes in a 6-2 win against Panama.

Now the 25-year-old is back at Manchester City to back up Ederson, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, as he continues to develop with the Premier League giants and has played in their two League Cup wins so far this season.

Asked by ProSoccerTalk during the international break about his development at City, particularly when it comes to Pep Guardiola wanting his goalkeepers to play with their feet, Steffen is happy with where he’s at.

“I’m trying to get better in every facet of goalkeeping but being with Man City, you’ve got to be good with your feet,” Zack Steffen said. “It is really more about reading the game and I feel like I am really starting to do that better with City. “Even though I’ve been there a short time and it has been a quick and busy season so far without preseason and those games and with little training and a lot of games, I feel like I am on a good path forward with all that. I’ve just got to keep working.”

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, who coached Steffen at the Columbus Crew, spoke positively about his development at City and it’s clear to see that the young goalkeeper is becoming more of a leader on this very young USMNT side.

He already has 19 caps, which was the fifth highest amount in the latest USMNT squad.

Steffen previously stated that he’s happy to back up Ederson this season but after his fine form on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season in the Bundesliga, it’s clear he needs to play regularly to continue his fine development.

A loan spell in January is maybe out of the question, especially with City set to go deep in the League Cup and FA Cup and he will play in both competitions, but a loan move to another Premier League team in 2021-22 would be ideal.

Steffen is on the right path and developing alongside Ederson at Man City for this season will be a key part of his development.

