EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 9 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.
The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 9 of the season, as Manchester City head to Tottenham, Liverpool host Leicester City, while Arsenal travel to Leeds and Chelsea head to Newcastle United.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Man United 2-0 West Brom – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)
Tottenham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Wolves 1-1 Southampton – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Fulham 1-2 Everton – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)
Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)
Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Leeds 2-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Aston Villa 0-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Saturday, November 21: (+525) Newcastle United v. Chelsea (-209), Tie: +340
Saturday, November 21: (+120) Aston Villa v. Brighton (+210), Tie: +250
Saturday, November 21: (+300) Tottenham v. Man City (-125), Tie: +290
Saturday, November 21: (-334) Man United v. West Brom (+850), Tie: +425
Sunday, November 22: (+280) Fulham v. Everton (-115), Tie: +270
Sunday, November 22: (+200) Sheffield United v. West Ham (+140), Tie: +220
Sunday, November 22: (+210) Leeds United v. Arsenal (+115), Tie: +260
Sunday, November 22: (-110) Liverpool v. Leicester (+265), Tie: +290
Monday, November 23: (+170) Burnley v. Crystal Palace (+175), Tie: +200
Monday, November 23: (+125) Wolves v. Southampton (+220), Tie: +220