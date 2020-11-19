Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract at Manchester City, as the Spanish coach will be at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023.

News of a new Guardiola contract will be music to the ears of Man City fans, as his current deal ran out in the summer of 2021.

Guardiola, 49, arrived at Man City in the summer of 2016 and has since led the club to eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles. Given the recent turmoil at Barcelona, several candidates in the upcoming presidential elections have talked about bringing Guardiola back to manage his former club.

The former Barca and Bayern Munich coach dismissed that notion, and here’s what Guardiola had to say about extending his stay at Man City.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the Club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success,” Guardiola said.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the Owner, Chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season. The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.”

Guardiola has won 181 of the 245 matches he’s been in charge for at Man City with a win rate of 73.87 percent.

But almost more important than winning games it the way Man City play, as Guardiola has created a silky smooth team who consistently entertain.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak was delighted to extend Guardiola’s deal.

“It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as club. That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field.”

With heavy investment in his defensive unit in recent months it is clear that Man City are pushing hard to wrestle the Premier League title from Liverpool, while the news of Guardiola staying for an extra few years will also fuel speculation that Lionel Messi will arrive on a free transfer next summer.

If that happens, you could argue that the final piece of the Man City masterplan would have fallen into place and all Guardiola would need to do is deliver the UEFA Champions League title.

