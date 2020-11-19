Leeds – Arsenal is set to be an absolutely fascinating clash on Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN, online via NBCSports.com) at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa and Mikel Arteta going head-to-head on the sidelines is sure to deliver a magnificent tactical battle.

STREAM LEEDS – ARSENAL

Leeds suffered heavy back-to-back defeats before the break as they missed key players and were caught out on the counter. They sit just two points behind Arsenal going into this game and their open, attractive style of play has been a breath of fresh air.

Arsenal also suffered a heavy defeat before the international break, losing 3-0 at home to Aston Villa, and it has been a case of one step forward and one back for Arteta’s side this season. Reports suggested that Dani Ceballos and David Luiz were involved in a scuffle in training over the international break, as the Arsenal squad are clearly smarting after poor recent performances.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know for Leeds – Arsenal.

Team news

Leeds could have star central midfielder Kalvin Phillips back for this game and that would be a big boost as they’ve missed the creativity and industry of the England international over the last few weeks. Center back Diego Llorente may be fit enough to make his Leeds debut, while Adam Forshaw is stepping up his return from injury but this game will likely come too soon.

Arsenal will be without Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny who both tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty, while Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all featured heavily for England, Scotland and Gabon respectively. Calum Chambers could return from his lengthy injury, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain out.

What they’re saying ahead of Leeds – Arsenal

Arsenal academy product, and current Leeds right back, Luke Ayling on their season so far: “Overall, I think we’ve started well, but the last two games have been disappointing. To let in eight goals in the Premier League and expect to get anything from it, that’s not going to happen, so we have to tighten up there. We have still been in games though and I don’t think the score-lines have been fair if you really look at it. We’re eight games in and have 10 points, so it’s not the worst start in the world, but certainly inside the dressing room, we think we should have a few more points on the board.”

Mikel Arteta on the challenge of facing Bielsa’s Leeds: “They’re a very difficult opponent. I know Marcelo really well because I have followed him over the years. I had the possibility to work with players who have been involved with him for years and he is a manager I have always admired because what he transmits to his players and the way he manages to get his teams playing is very special. They’re going to go 100mph for every ball, they way they press you, the way they challenge you, the way they go about the game for 96 minutes. They will make it a really difficult and really intense game.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+210) are the underdogs but Arsenal (+115) are a much bigger price than many would have thought. The draw at +260 is probably the smart bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Leeds – Arsenal prediction

I’m going for an upset here, if you can call it that. Although Leeds have suffered heavy defeats recently, they’ve been in both of those games. Arsenal will sit back and look to hit Leeds on the counter, which is possible, but I see the hosts being more clinical than they’ve been in recent weeks. Leeds 3-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Leeds – Arsenal stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports