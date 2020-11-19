Liverpool – Leicester: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Liverpool – Leicester will see the red-hot Premier League leaders make their annual trip to Anfield to face the battered and bruised defending PL champions on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side could be without as many as eight first-team regulars for the massive clash with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, after a tumultuous last 11 days: Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 while on Egypt duty; Joe Gomez underwent surgery for a knee tendon injury suffered on England duty; Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a calf injury in Liverpool’s final game before the international break; captain Jordan Henderson was subbed off at halftime for England and returned to Liverpool for scans; Andrew Robertson was unavailable for Scotland’s final game this week after picking up a knock. All of that, plus Virgil can Dijk’s torn ACL, will leave Klopp with plenty of headaches as Sunday approaches.

Speaking of injuries, Leicester is a side on the mend and slowly moving toward a return to full strength with positive news regarding the recoveries of a vitally important first-team trio: Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana and Ricardo Pereira — all three are unofficially considered questionable. Their potential returns would give Rodgers his full complement of players from which to pick his team, with the lone and very important exception of center back Caglar Soyuncu.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Liverpool – Leicester: (INJURY REPORT)

Liverpool: QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Fabinho (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Andrew Robertson (knock) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Joe Gomez (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee)

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Odds and ends

Liverpool (-112) | Leicester (+265) | Draw (+280)

Prediction

Even before the injuries and positive virus tests, Leicester presented a very difficult challenge to Liverpool for the simple fact they defend with a very low defensive line and eviscerate possession- and overlap-happy teams on the counter-attack. Throw into the mix the names that won’t be available for Liverpool, and Leicester could very well get something out of this game. Liverpool 2-3 Leicester.

How to watch Liverpool – Leicester: stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

