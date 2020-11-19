Manchester United – West Brom is an intriguing clash on Saturday (start time, 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) at Old Trafford.

On paper, United should stroll to victory but strange results always seem to crop up just after an international break.

United will be hoping they aren’t at the hands of a huge upset as they seek a first home PL win of the season against a West Brom side who haven’t won any of their opening eight games of the season.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED – WEST BROM

West Brom have been unlucky so far this season though, as Slaven Bilic’s side have been tough to break down but scoring goals remains a big problem.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs his side to kick on after a sloppy start to the season and this seems like the perfect opportunity to do that.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know for Manchester United – West Brom.

Team news

Manchester United have a host of concerns as Marcus Rashford may return after a slight shoulder problem, while Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are definitely out. Victor Lindelof continues to struggle with a back problem, while Edinson Cavani could be rested after a long trip back following games for Uruguay in South America. Alex Telles also traveled to play for Brazil and after testing negative for COVID-19 following a positive test, the left back may replace the injured Shaw. Mason Greenwood will be available, while Anthony Martial had a minor back issue during the international break. Phew.

West Brom have Matheus Pereira and Branislav Ivanovic back after they both missed the game against Tottenham before the break due to a positive COVID-19 test. Callum Robinson tested positive while on international duty and Bilic is waiting to get test results back so he can see who is available. Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field remain out injured.

What they’re saying ahead of Manchester United – West Brom

Paul Pogba on his season so far at Man United: “This is a period that I haven’t previously experienced in my career, as I’ve been used to playing all the time and getting into my rhythm, so that’s suddenly changed. I feel I’m gradually getting back into it now. I’m rediscovering my form.”

Slaven Bilic on COVID-19 tests: “Hopefully they are all going to be good, but we had a few cases, yes. (It is) confidential. We cannot say the names. Let’s say a few, but the good thing is players like Pereira and Ivanovic are back. They have been training this week so they should be alright for the game against Man United. Callum Robinson went (away) for Ireland, but he got a positive test. He is fit, he did a test last night and the results came this morning. He is negative so we are hoping to see today, but they should (all) be okay.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (-334) are the favorites and West Brom (+850) are the heavy underdogs. The draw at +425 is also a huge price considering United’s struggles so far this season.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Manchester United – West Brom prediction

This may not be as easy as we all think it will be for Man United. West Brom were 3-0 up against Chelsea and were pinned back for a point. They pushed Spurs all the way and lost 1-0 before the international break. That said, United seem to have improved defensively and Fernandes is in fine form. Man United 2-0 West Brom.

How to watch Manchester United – West Brom stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock

Follow @JPW_NBCSports