Aston Villa – Brighton: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Aston Villa – Brighton and Hove Albion: Aston Villa begins a promising run of fixtures against hard-luck Brighton at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live, 10 am ET online via NBCSports.com).;

Insanely unlucky, still, the Seagulls are ninth in expected goals for, fifth in expected goals conceded, and somehow 1W-3D-4L on the season.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA – BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Villa is back flying, a 3-0 defeat of Arsenal serving as a solid response to consecutive losses to Southampton and Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Brighton and Hove Albion

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Bertrand Traore and Wesley are out for Villa, while Tom Heaton and Kourtney Hause have slim chances of playing.

Brighton won’t have suspended Lewis Dunk and injured Florin Andone and is waiting on Leandro Trossard, Solly March, Aaron Connolly, Christian Walton, and Jose Izquierdo.

What they’re saying ahead of Aston Villa – Brighton and Hove Albion

Douglas Luiz on earning his first Brazil call-ups: “I’m very proud to be representing my country. It’s the dream of every Brazilian kid, it’s the same here in England. Everyone wants to represent their country. My dream came true because I worked hard. I thank God that I was able to achieve my objective. My new objective is to keep myself there. So, I’m giving my all here at the club. I want to win games, I want to fight to win titles. That’s what I’ll be doing.”

Brighton’s Adam Lallana on his celebrated work ethic: “I remember Mauricio Pochettino saying that he had to drag us off the training pitches at Southampton, but then he would have to drag us back on again. Recently it has been more important than ever for me to train as well as I could when I wasn’t playing. I was having an influence on the young lads coming through and training hard was part of that. What’s the other option, to not train hard? I don’t ever see that as an option.”

Brighton team touches in opposition box per season (league ranking): • 17/18: 17.6 (14th)

• 18/19: 17.6 (20th)

• 19/20: 23.1 (10th)

• 20/21: 27.8 (4th) Getting better at getting in the opposition box. 📦 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/DvhrdqFTZj — Albion Analytics (@AlbionAnalytics) November 18, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Villa is a minor favorite at +120 to win compared to +205 for Brighton. A draw bags the wagerer +250.

Aston Villa – Brighton and Hove Albion prediction

This could be a sneaky good game, with plenty of clever attacking play. Maybe that means you should bet on a 0-0, but we’re going with Villa 2-2 Brighton.

How to watch Aston Villa – Brighton and Hove Albion stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

