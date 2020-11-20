Fulham – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Fulham – Everton will see the reeling Toffees try to turn around their Premier League form against a Cottagers side with just one win when the two sides meet at Craven Cottage on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

On the positive side for Fulham, Scott Parker’s men got their lone win not long before the recently completed international break, a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion. That result, combined with a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United two weeks ago, easily represents Fulham’s best series of results this season. After conceding 10 goals in their first three games, Fulham have conceded just once in their last two and five in five. They have allowed multiple goals just once in that time.

Everton’s season has worked in reverse of Fulham’s fortunes. After winning their first four PL games of the season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side is winless in four and has lost three straight ahead of Sunday’s trip to west London.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – Everton: (INJURY REPORT)

Fulham: QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed), Kenny Tete (calf) | OUT: Aboubakar Kamara (suspension), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Everton: OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+280) | Everton (115) | Draw (+270)

Prediction

Goals. Lots of goals. Both sides will see this as the perfect opportunity to build momentum against a wounded animal. In the end, Everton’s talent far exceeds that of Fulham — particularly with Richarlison and Allan set to return — and that’ll simply be too much for Fulham to handle. Fulham 1-4 Everton.

How to watch Fulham – Everton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

