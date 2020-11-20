MLS Cup Playoffs upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer has put the wraps on its regular season and now Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia Union and 17 (?!?) other teams turn their attention to the playoffs.

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin later this week, culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Click here for the latest available MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule (Odds forthcoming)

Friday, Nov. 20

New England v Montreal Impact — 6:30 pm ET

Nashville SC v Inter Miami — 9 pm ET

Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City v NYCFC — 12 pm ET

Columbus v New York Red Bulls — 3 pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 22

Sporting KC v San Jose — 4 pm ET

Minnesota United v Colorado — 7:30 pm ET

Portland v FC Dallas — 10 pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto v TBD — 6 pm ET

Philadelphia v TBD — 8 p ET

Seattle v LAFC — 10:30 pm Ed

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

2020 MLS Cup betting odds

Philadelphia Union (+350)

Seattle Sounders (+450)

Los Angeles FC (+500)

Orlando City SC (+600)

Toronto FC (+700)

New York City FC (+700)

Sporting Kansas City (+800)

Portland Timbers (+1100)

Columbus Crew SC (+1800)

Minnesota United (+3000)

FC Dallas (+3300)

New England Revolution (+7500)

Colorado Rapids (+8000)

New York Red Bulls (+10000)

Nashville SC (+12500)

San Jose Earthquakes (+15000)

Inter Miami (+20000)

Montreal Impact (+20000)

