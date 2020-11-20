Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 9 in the Premier League.

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Mohamed Elneny (COVID-19), Sead Kolasinac (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (groin) | OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Frederic Guilbert (chest), Bjorn Engels (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (illness), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Leandro Trossard (groin) | OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), Charlie Taylor (thigh), Robbie Brady (groin) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle), Erik Pieters (calf), Dale Stephens (thigh)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kai Havertz (COVID-19), Ben Chilwell (back), Thiago Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Christian Pulisic (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (thigh), Luka Milivojevic (isolation) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed), Kenny Tete (calf) | OUT: Aboubakar Kamara (suspension), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Rodrigo (COVID-19)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Fabinho (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Andrew Robertson (knock) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Joe Gomez (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raheem Sterling (calf), Sergio Aguero (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (undisclosed) | OUT: Nathan Ake (hamstring), Fernandinho (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (back), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back) | OUT: Eric Bailly (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee), Alex Telles (COVID-19), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (groin), Matt Ritchie (shoulder) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Dwight Gayle (knee), Paul Dummett (thigh)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Rhian Brewster (undisclosed), John Egan (head) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Fleck (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Danny Ings (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tanguy Ndombele (foot), Matt Doherty (COVID-19), Erik Lamela (calf), Harry Winks (knock), Japhet Tanganga (thigh)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Mark Noble (ribs), Aaron Cresswell (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Coady (isolation), Rayan Ait Nouri (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

