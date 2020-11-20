Tottenham – Manchester City is a mouthwatering clash on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will lock horns once again, as Spurs sit five points above City but have played a game more.

This clash starts a pivotal run of games for Mourinho’s Spurs as they face Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in three of their next four games after meeting Man City.

As for City, they have a chance to build some real momentum as they’re now eight games unbeaten in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know for Tottenham – Manchester City.

Team news

Tottenham are looking pretty good on the injury front, although Matt Doherty will miss out due to testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. Doherty will now self-isolate, while Erik Lamela is also due to miss out as he is close to a return from a foot injury. Steven Bergwijn may miss out after he left the Dutch team due to not being fully fit, while Japhet Tanganga remains out.

Man City are due to have Sergio Aguero back after he’s been out for the past month with a hamstring injury. Raheem Sterling hopes to be fit after picking up a knock while on international duty, while Fernandinho has an outside chance of being fit.

What they’re saying ahead of Tottenham – Manchester City

Jose Mourinho, via his Instagram account, is clearly happy about the international break: “Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety. Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more. After another training session with only six players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Pep Guardiola on wanting the five substitute rule to return: “It is not about taking advantage, it is about protecting the players… I don’t understand what benefit three or five is. The show must go on, it is not to play games or to not play games or take advantage with one or the other one. It is too much. The previous season finished later. It was different. It was too much. It was exceptional. The situation today is exceptional and all the leagues around the world understand the situation. Except here.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-125) are the favorites but Tottenham (+300) are worth a punt. The draw at +290 looks enticing.

Tottenham – Manchester City prediction

This will be a really tough one to call after so many players from both teams have just returned from the international break all over the world. I think that Man City have hit their stride in recent weeks and look much better defensively. With Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero back, that makes a big difference and Spurs will struggle to keep them quiet. Tottenham 1-3 Man City.

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

