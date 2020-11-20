Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Americans Abroad: Following the conclusion of the November international window — the final official break from club football in 2020 — USMNT stars have returned to their clubs and are ready for club competition to resume all over Europe following a draw with Wales and a victory over Panama.

While Christian Pulisic, the standard bearer for young Americans these days, remains out of action for Chelsea with a hamstring injury, the likes of Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and John Brooks are all expected to feature for their respective sides this weekend.

Here’s a handy list of many of the top Americans abroad (ones to have featured for the USMNT semi-recently) expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands…

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 7:30 am ET, Saturday, at Newcastle United [ STREAM ]

Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 7 am ET, Sunday, v Everton [ STREAM ]

Tim Ream, Fulham — 7 am ET, Sunday, v Everton [ STREAM ]

Zack Steffen, Manchester City — 12:30 pm ET, Saturday, at Tottenham [ STREAM ]

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United — 7:30 am ET, Saturday, v Chelsea [ STREAM ]

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday, v Watford

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Saturday, at Bristol City

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bournemouth — Saturday, v Reading

Germany

Bundesliga

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — Saturday, at Hertha Berlin

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Saturday, at Eintracht Frankfurt

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Saturday, at Schalke

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich — Saturday, v Werder Bremen

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Saturday, at Bayern Munich

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Saturday, v RB Leipzig

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth — Sunday, v Jahn Regensburg

Bobby Wood, Hamburg — Sunday, v Bochum

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Saturday, v Sandhausen

Elsewhere

Serie A

Weston McKennie, Juventus — Saturday, v Cagliari

La Liga

Sergiño Dest, Barcelona — Saturday, at Atletico Madrid

Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona — Saturday, at Atletico Madrid

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Sunday, v Lorient

Eredivisie

Richie Ledezma, PSV Eindhoven — Sunday, at Twente

Uly Llanez, Heerenveen — Sunday, at RKC Waalwijk

Luca de la Torre, Heracles — Sunday, at Ajax

Desevio Payne, Emmen — Sunday, at AZ Alkmaar

Belgian Pro League

Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge — Saturday, at Waasland-Beveren

Matt Miazga, Anderlecht — Sunday, at Beerschot

Primera Liga

Reggie Cannon, Boavista — Sunday, v Belenenses

