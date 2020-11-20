Americans Abroad: Following the conclusion of the November international window — the final official break from club football in 2020 — USMNT stars have returned to their clubs and are ready for club competition to resume all over Europe following a draw with Wales and a victory over Panama.
While Christian Pulisic, the standard bearer for young Americans these days, remains out of action for Chelsea with a hamstring injury, the likes of Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and John Brooks are all expected to feature for their respective sides this weekend.
Here’s a handy list of many of the top Americans abroad (ones to have featured for the USMNT semi-recently) expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands…
England
Premier League
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 7:30 am ET, Saturday, at Newcastle United [ STREAM ]
Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 7 am ET, Sunday, v Everton [ STREAM ]
Tim Ream, Fulham — 7 am ET, Sunday, v Everton [ STREAM ]
Zack Steffen, Manchester City — 12:30 pm ET, Saturday, at Tottenham [ STREAM ]
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United — 7:30 am ET, Saturday, v Chelsea [ STREAM ]
EFL Championship
Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday, v Watford
Duane Holmes, Derby County — Saturday, at Bristol City
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bournemouth — Saturday, v Reading
Germany
Bundesliga
Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — Saturday, at Hertha Berlin
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Saturday, at Eintracht Frankfurt
John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Saturday, at Schalke
Chris Richards, Bayern Munich — Saturday, v Werder Bremen
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Saturday, at Bayern Munich
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Saturday, v RB Leipzig
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green, Greuther Furth — Sunday, v Jahn Regensburg
Bobby Wood, Hamburg — Sunday, v Bochum
Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Saturday, v Sandhausen
Elsewhere
Serie A
Weston McKennie, Juventus — Saturday, v Cagliari
La Liga
Sergiño Dest, Barcelona — Saturday, at Atletico Madrid
Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona — Saturday, at Atletico Madrid
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah, Lille — Sunday, v Lorient
Eredivisie
Richie Ledezma, PSV Eindhoven — Sunday, at Twente
Uly Llanez, Heerenveen — Sunday, at RKC Waalwijk
Luca de la Torre, Heracles — Sunday, at Ajax
Desevio Payne, Emmen — Sunday, at AZ Alkmaar
Belgian Pro League
Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge — Saturday, at Waasland-Beveren
Matt Miazga, Anderlecht — Sunday, at Beerschot
Primera Liga
Reggie Cannon, Boavista — Sunday, v Belenenses