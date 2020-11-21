Haaland wins Golden Boy Award; USMNT’s Dest, 2 Canadians make list

Erling Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy Award, Tuttosport announced Saturday.
The Golden Boy Award is awarded to the top U-21 player registered to a top division club in Europe, and has been previous won by Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and others (full list at bottom of post).
USMNT back Sergino Dest finished 13th in the voting, four ahead of Canada’s Jonathan David. Fellow Canadian star Alphonso Davies was third.
American youngster Giovanni Reyna and Mexico’s Diego Lainez will be among the favorites to join the top tier of vote-getters in 2021 after being named to the initial shortlist but missing the cut for the Top 40 this season.
Haaland’s incredible 2019-20 season was split between Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. He scored 28 times with seven assists in 24 matched for the Austrians before scoring 16 and 3 in 18 appearances for BVB.
Haaland, 20, is the first Norwegian to win the award and first Bundesliga player named to the honor since Renato Sanches in 2016.
Because the award includes all clubs the player suited up for in a given season and Haaland started last season with American coach Jesse Marsch at Salzburg, Haaland is the first player from an Austrian club to win the award.
Four Premier League stars made the list, with Man City’s Ferran Torres and Phil Foden joined by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Voting results
17. Jonathan David, Gent / Lille
16. Rodrygo, Real Madrid
15. Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax
14. Sergino Dest, Ajax / Barcelona
13. Sandro Tonali, Brescia / AC Milan
12. Mason Greenwood, Manchester United
11. Ferran Torres, Valencia / Man City
10. Vinicius, Real Madrid
9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal
8. Dominik Szoboszlai, Red Bull Salzburg
7. Phil Foden, Man City
6. Dejan Kulusevski, Pama / Juventus
5. Eduardo Camavinga, Stade Rennais
4. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund
3. Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich
2. Ansu Fati, Barcelona
1. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg / Borussia Dortmund
List of Golden Boy Award winners
2020 – Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg / Borussia Dortmund
2019 – Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid / Benfica
2018 – Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax
2017 – Kylian Mbappe, Monaco / PSG
2016 – Renato Sanches, Benfica / Bayern Munich
2015 – Anthony Martial, Monaco / Manchester United
2014 – Raheem Sterling, Liverpool
2013 – Paul Pogba, Juventus
2012 – Isco, Malaga
2011 – Mario Gotze, Borussia Dortmund
2010 – Mario Balotelli, Inter Milan / Manchester City
2009 – Alexandre Pato, AC Milan
2008 – Anderson, Manchester United
2007 – Sergio Aguero, Atletico Madrid
2006 – Cesc Fabregas, ArsenaL
2005 – Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2004 – Wayne Rooney, Everton / Manchester United
2003 – Rafael van der Vaart, Ajax