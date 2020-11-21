Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first of two MLS Cup Playoffs matches scheduled for Saturday is underway, as New York sides hit the road to start the postseason.

New York City visits Orlando City at Noon ET before Columbus hosts the New York Red Bulls at 3 pm ET.

[ FOLLOW: MLS playoffs gametracker | Schedule, odds ]

Friday’s play-in games saw terrific goals as Nashville SC and New England Revolution opened the postseason with home wins.

Saturday sees two Eastern Conference matches ahead of a busy Sunday.

[ MORE: Golden Boy winner named ]

Friday’s results

New England 2-1 Montreal Impact

Nashville SC 3-0 Inter Miami

Today’s fixtures

Orlando City (+140) v NYCFC (+175) | Draw (+260) — 12 pm ET

Columbus (-105) v New York Red Bulls (+270) | Draw (+260) — 3 pm ET

How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs

Follow: Play-by-play, MLS stats, scoreboard on NBCSports.com

TV Channel: TUDN

Online: TUDN.TV

Follow @NicholasMendola