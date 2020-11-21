The first of two MLS Cup Playoffs matches scheduled for Saturday is underway, as New York sides hit the road to start the postseason.
New York City visits Orlando City at Noon ET before Columbus hosts the New York Red Bulls at 3 pm ET.
Friday’s play-in games saw terrific goals as Nashville SC and New England Revolution opened the postseason with home wins.
Saturday sees two Eastern Conference matches ahead of a busy Sunday.
Friday’s results
New England 2-1 Montreal Impact
Nashville SC 3-0 Inter Miami
Today’s fixtures
Orlando City (+140) v NYCFC (+175) | Draw (+260) — 12 pm ET
Columbus (-105) v New York Red Bulls (+270) | Draw (+260) — 3 pm ET
How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs
Follow: Play-by-play, MLS stats, scoreboard on NBCSports.com
TV Channel: TUDN
Online: TUDN.TV