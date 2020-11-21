Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — So, Tottenham v Manchester City player ratings were tough to break down as Spurs were dominated but defended superbly against City and took their chances to push themselves to the top of the Premier League table.

Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso scored in each half as Spurs dug deep, worked hard and frustrated Man City who had plenty of the ball but did little with it.

Jose Mourinho got one over Pep Guardiola once again, as Spurs momentarily went top of the table as they continue to grind out wins.

Here’s a look at the Tottenham v Manchester City player ratings out of 10.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 7 – Made a good stop from a header and was confident coming for crosses. Superb stop late on to deny Dias at point-blank range.

Serge Aurier: 6 – On the back foot most of the game and a little sloppy in possession. Did well late on to stop Sterling getting in.

Toby Alderweireld: 7 – Used all of his experience to try and keep Gabriel Jesus quiet. He did just that but did go down injured and was replaced.

Eric Dier: 8 – Blocked shots. Always in right position. Headed clear. Vocal. The display of a true leader. What a turnaround in his career.

Sergio Reguilon: 6 – One great bit of one-on-one defending to deny Mahrez. Didn’t get forward. Stuck to his task but was a little lightweight.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7 – His kind of game. Rallied the troops in midfield. Worked so hard. Won the ball back on. many occasions. If Mourinho was a player he’d be Hojbjerg.

Moussa Sissoko: 6 – Worked so hard alongside Hojbjerg. Won the ball back and started a Spurs attack by surging down the right in the second half. That summed up his display. Fully committed.

Tanguy Ndombele: 6 – Sumptuous ball over the top for Son’s goal and did his best to slow things down and get on the ball.

Steven Bergwijn: 6 – Worked hard for the team and hoovered just behind Kane and Son to support them when Spurs did launch counters.

Harry Kane: 8 – Lovely assist for Lo Celso’s goal and took a battering from Laporte and Dias. So good on the ball and switched the play brilliantly to show off his vision. Sure, he didn’t score, but he’s a great central striker. What can’t he do?

Heung-min Son: 7 – Took his goal well early on and although Spurs struggled to get him in dangerous positions, he rounded Ederson in the second half too but just took it too wide.

Substitution

Giovani Lo Celso (65′ on for Ndombele): 7 – Scored a few seconds after coming on with a lovely finish across goal. Calmed things down on the ball.

Lucas Moura (73′ on for Bergwijn): 6 – Worked hard and gave Spurs a threat on the break.

Joe Rodon (81′ on for Alderweireld): N/A

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Rounded on the first goal a little too easily. Didn’t have much else to do.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Unhappy with Spurs’ time-wasting and didn’t offer much in attack.

Ruben Dias: 5 – Caught out on the first goal and was pushing Man City high all the time, unnecessarily so. Too aggressive.

Aymeric Laporte: 5 – Mistimed several tackles on Kane and wasn’t tight enough.

Joao Cancelo: 5 – Was targeted by Son and didn’t have a good outing. Caught out of position and have away needless free kicks.

Rodri: 6 – Won the ball back on many occasions and always tried to play on the front foot.

Ferran Torres: 5 – Kept cutting inside and had no urgency out on the left.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Went close to scoring on several occasions, made driving runs from midfield and sprayed around some lovely balls.

Bernardo Silva: 5 – Poor display. Cut inside and always wanted to take on the extra man. One time in the first half City had a clear counter but he turned inside twice and the momentum was lost.

Riyad Mahrez: 5 – See above. Too often overcomplicated the game.

Gabriel Jesus: 5 – Sharp enough, but blocked De Bruyne’s goalbound shot as he led on the floor in an offside position, then his handball before Laporte’s goal was clear as Mike Dean used VAR to chalk if off. Jesus was incensed and it impacted his game. Took too long when he was on the ball in the box.

Substitutions

Phil Foden (72′ on for Mahrez): 5 – Didn’t impact the game or get into dangerous areas.

Raheem Sterling (72′ on for Silva): 6 – Had a few chances on the left but never looked like converting.

