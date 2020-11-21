USWNT’s Cook, PSG celebrate ending Lyon’s 80-match unbeaten run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USWNT defender Alana Cook helped Paris Saint-Germain end Lyon’s incredible run with a 1-0 win in Division 1 Feminine action on Friday.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s 10th-minute goal was all PSG needed to give Lyon its first league loss since 2016, an 80-match unbeaten run.

[ WATCH: USMNT’s Sargent assists in Bremen draw with Bayern ]

PSG has eight wins and a draw this season, moving two points clear of 8-1 Lyon.

Stanford product Cook, 23, subbed in for the final 21 minutes for PSG while Canadian star Ashley Lawrence went 90 minutes in the shutout win. Canada’s Jordyn Huitema was an unused sub.

Lyon’s record went 14W-2D in the shortened 2019-20 season, 20W-2D the prior season, 21W-1D in 2017-18, and won the last 12 matches of the 2016-17 season after losing 1-0 to PSG on Dec. 12, 2016.

Vous pouvez savourer après CE MATCH HÉROÏQUE 😍#𝗣𝗦𝗚𝗢𝗟 pic.twitter.com/n9xLmX8zDU — PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) November 20, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola