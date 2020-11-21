WATCH: USMNT’s Sargent helps Bremen take lead at Bayern

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Sargent didn’t get rusty while away from the United States men’s national team.

The Werder Bremen forward has assisted a Maximilian Eggestein goal Saturday to give his side a halftime lead over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern trailing at home doesn’t happen too often, but manager Hansi Flick had warned against overlooking Bremen due to most of the visitors’ players not taking part in international play last week.

That’s not on account of a lack of quality, rather than quarantine laws in Bremen. The Bundesliga club did not allow Sargent and many others to head out on break as they wouldn’t be available to play Saturday.

It’s worked out on the scoreboard so far, as the 20-year-old turned Javi Martinez in an unforgiving fashion before driving into the box and finding Eggestein.

That turn and assist from Josh Sargent 👀 Maxi Eggestein gives Werder Bremen the lead over Bayern! pic.twitter.com/rWUGaJsfX1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2020

Sargent now has eight goals and eight assists in 53 senior appearances for Bremen.

The American was also denied a goal as part of an incredible Manuel Neuer double stop but Bayern had seven of the half’s 10 shots.

