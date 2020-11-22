Bundesliga wrap: Haaland lights up Hertha; Leverkusen overcomes GK gaffe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How weird is this Bundesliga season? There are two unbeaten teams after eight match days, and they sit in third and sixth.

Bayer Leverkusen overcame a hilarious (to neutrals) goalkeeper gaffe to improve to 5W-3D on the young season while Wolfsburg picked up its third win to go with five draws.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland was on fire as usual while Mainz picked up a first win of the season to leave Schalke and Koln as the lone winless teams in Germany’s top flight.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Werder Bremen

Florian Kohfeldt’s Bremen is much improved this season and this result is another sign that the club is going in the right direction.

American forward Josh Sargent assisted Maximilian Eggestein’s goal just before halftime and Bayern could only find a Kingsley Coman answer at the Allianz Arena.

It’s Bremen’s fifth draw of the season in eight outings, good for ninth place as one of four teams on 11 points. Bayern’s table lead is down a point.

Hertha Berlin 2-5 Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland is just too good.

The Norwegian striker scored four goals on Sunday, one more than his manager even recalled, as Dortmund moved ahead of Bayer on goal differential. That’s one back of the leaders.

Raphael Guerreiro continued his fine season with BVB’s other goal, while USMNT teen Giovanni Reyna came off the bench for the final 13 minutes.

Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, came off the bench in the 85th minute to become the youngest player in Bundesliga history. The future’s as bright as BVB’s yellow shirts.

Matheus Cunha scored both of Hertha’s goals.

He makes it look so simple! HAALAND HAT TRICK 🎩 pic.twitter.com/bjzsa3jEek — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 RB Leipzig

Aymen Barkok’s goal just before halftime gave the hosts a lead and Leipzig just couldn’t rally to take advantage of Bayern’s draw.

Yussuf Poulsen came off the bench to nab Leipzig’s equalizer off an Angelino assist.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams played right back in a back four for Leipzig and was quite good over 90 minutes.

Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Leon Bailey and Aleksandar Dragovic were your goal scorers for the winners, and the latter is probably going to get a nice dinner off of Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky after this…

Lukas Hradecky 😬😬😬 "incroyable" is about rightpic.twitter.com/rTm810qc9M — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) November 21, 2020

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 3-3 Stuttgart

Schalke 0-2 Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Augsburg

Freiburg 1-3 Mainz

Koln 1-2 Union Berlin

