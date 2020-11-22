Liverpool – Leicester: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Liverpool – Leicester will see the red-hot Premier League leaders make their annual trip to Anfield to face the battered and bruised defending PL champions on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

LIVERPOOL – LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side could be without as many as eight first-team regulars for the massive clash with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, after a tumultuous last 11 days: Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 while on Egypt duty; Joe Gomez underwent surgery for a knee tendon injury suffered on England duty; Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a calf injury in Liverpool’s final game before the international break; captain Jordan Henderson was subbed off at halftime for England and returned to Liverpool for scans; Andrew Robertson was unavailable for Scotland’s final game this week after picking up a knock. All of that, plus Virgil can Dijk’s torn ACL, will leave Klopp with plenty of headaches as Sunday approaches.

Speaking of injuries, Leicester is a side on the mend and slowly moving toward a return to full strength with positive news regarding the recoveries of a vitally important first-team trio: Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana and Ricardo Pereira — though only Fofana is ready for Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Liverpool – Leicester: (INJURY REPORT)

Liverpool: OUT: Mohamed Salah (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Joe Gomez (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee)

Leicester: OIUT: Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Here’s the Reds to take on @LCFC tonight 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-112) | Leicester (+265) | Draw (+280)

Prediction

Even before the injuries and positive virus tests, Leicester presented a very difficult challenge to Liverpool for the simple fact they defend with a very low defensive line and eviscerate possession- and overlap-happy teams on the counter-attack. Throw into the mix the names that won’t be available for Liverpool, and Leicester could very well get something out of this game. Liverpool 2-3 Leicester.

How to watch Liverpool – Leicester: stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

