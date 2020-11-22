A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again powered title leaders AC Milan to victory, and Juventus, along with the other top-five teams, picked up wins to remain hot on their heels…

Napoli 1-3 AC Milan

Ibrahimovic scored league goals no. 9 and 10 on the season — in just six appearances — to hand AC Milan a 2-0 lead after 54 minutes. The 39-year-old marvel headed the first home from Theo Hernandez’s cross, and got creative to bundle home the second from a similar ball played in by Ante Rebic.

Napoli made it 2-1 through Dries Mertens in the 63rd, but the comeback push was short-lived as Tiemoue Bakayoko was shown his second yellow card for hacking Hernandez down to the ground just two minutes later.

Jens Petter Hauge tacked on the third for Milan in stoppage time, keeping Stefano Pioli’s side unbeaten on the season (6W-2D-0L) and two points clear of second-place Sassuolo for another week.

Juventus 2-0 Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, just four minutes apart late in the first half, as Juventus also maintained their unbeaten start (4W-4D-0L). More importantly, the nine-time defending Serie A champions remain just four points back of Milan.

Ronaldo’s first goal was a result of a quick feed from Alvaro Morata, but he still had plenty to do to cut inside onto his right foot and fire inside the far post. Goal no. 2 was far more fortuitous as Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick was headed wide of the far post by Merih Demiral, only for Ronaldo to arrive at the right time to lift the ball over the line.

Inter Milan 4-2 Torino

Inter Milan’s victory over Torino was far less straightforward than their title rivals. After falling 2-0 behind in the 62nd minute, Antonio Conte’s side reeled off four straight goals — three of which came in a 20-minute period — to eventually cruise to all three points.

Alexis Sanchez was set up by Romelu Lukaku for Inter’s first goal in the 64th; the two switched roles for the second as Lukaku got on the scoresheet in the 67th; Lukaku converted from the eventual winner from the penalty spot in the 84th; and Lautaro Martinez, set up by Lukaku’s second assist of the game, completed the scoring in the 90th.

Other Serie A results

Hellas Verona 0-2 Sassuolo

Roma 3-0 Parma

Crotone 0-2 Lazio

Spezia 0-0 Atalanta

Fiorentina 0-1 Benevento

Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna

Udinese 1-0 Genoa

