Sheffield United – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Sheffield United – West Ham will see the unexpectedly bottom-of-the-table Blades look to finally kickstart their 2020-21 Premier League campaign when the Hammers visit Bramall Lane on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

SHEFFIELD UNITED – WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side has endured a truly horrendous start to the season, in which they managed to win just one point from their first eight games as they quickly sank to 20th place, though only three points away from safety in 17th.

West Ham, meanwhile, are perhaps exceeding expectations ever so slightly having already played four of the “big-six” sides. David Moyes’ men took a point each from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and were only beaten 2-1 by each of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – West Ham: (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster is fit for the bench and John Egan starts after recovering from a head injury. John Fleck (back) is also back, while Jack O’Connell (knee) and Lys Mousset (ankle) remain out.

West Ham: Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble were questionable but the former starts and the latter is on the bench while Michail Antonio (thigh) and Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19) remain out.

Fleck returns from injury. 👊 Here is United's starting Xi for today's game against West Ham. pic.twitter.com/R58vShzxUc — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 22, 2020

Here's how we line up at Bramall Lane today…#SHUWHU pic.twitter.com/o2YnMyZKad — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 22, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+200) | West Ham (+140) | Draw (+220)

Prediction

Sheffield United are third-worst in the Premier League in terms of expected goals for (0.73 xG) and against (1.58 xGA), indicating serious problems at both ends of the field. Don’t back the Blades to turn things around until they put together two or three halfway solid performances in a row. Until then, status quo. Sheffield United 1-3 West Ham.

How to watch Sheffield United – West Ham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

