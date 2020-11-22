Find you a boss who loves you as much as Jose Mourinho loves Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager is as noted for his sour moments as much as his glorious ones, but the Portuguese is nothing but positive when it comes to his in-form Englishman.

Kane assisted one of Spurs goals in Saturday’s 2-0 table-topping win over Manchester City, giving him a goal contribution in pretty every start since the season-opening loss to Everton.

The Spurs star has 13 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances this season, and Mourinho says Kane can change the way people view the center forward position.

“Maybe he will be responsible for you and fans and people that love football, maybe he will change the way people look at a striker,” Mourinho said of Kane. “The tendency is normally numbers: How many goals did you score? Maybe Harry changes the way people look to a striker. He was the Man of the Match. I don’t know who was responsible for giving him that award but I praise the person that did because a striker can be the Man of the Match without scoring a goal.”

Kane has been as good as any player in the world this early season, and that’s despite Spurs having an incredibly-congested schedule. The knock on him has been his misfortune with injuries, but knock on wood.

