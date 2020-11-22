Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s call this a Julian Green appreciation post.

We’ve made no apologies for our admiration of one-time USMNT hero’s play, which has lived unfortunately under-the-radar since he left Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best players in 2.Bundesliga for a few seasons now, an advanced stats darling during manager Stefan Leitl’s tenure at Greuther Furth.

Green’s latest success doesn’t need numbers behind it, as the player who was once a kid scoring against Belgium at the World Cup is a full-grown man on display with his 14th goal for the club.

The midfielder entered Sunday as the 10th-ranked 2.Bundesliga player by advanced stats site SofaScore this season, top 10 in shot attempts and top 15 in successful dribbles and key passes.

And that’s why we keep putting Green in our Top 25 in the USMNT Player Pool even though Gregg Berhalter hasn’t looked to the German-American despite a terrific run under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

Green spurned top-flight offers to sign a new deal at Furth and it’s unclear what he’ll need to do to get a call into the USMNT as Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and now Yunus Musah vie for time in the center of the park, but it’d be nice to see him build on a very decent Summer 2018 in the national team shirt that saw him score against France.

As for Sunday… what a hit.

25-year old Tampa FL-born Julian Green scored this exclamation point of a free-kick today in the German second division 🇺🇸🇩🇪👀 pic.twitter.com/K4qlIJNZ5B — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 22, 2020

