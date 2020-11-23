Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a few weeks since we last gave a proper look into a proper weekend of Bundesliga matches, but one thing remains the same.

Erling Haaland is an absolute beast of efficiency and power.

Borussia Dortmund’s monstrous Norwegian center forward is nearing Robert Lewandowski status in that we’re considering disallowing him from Player of the Week consideration.

Haaland was so, so good in Dortmund’s 5-2 defeat of Hertha Berlin, scoring four times on a total of 27 touches.

Re-read those numbers. Twenty-seven touches, six of which were shots. Four of those shots were on target while two were blocked. He made a total of 14 passes, completing 13.

Ruthless.

Haaland has now played 30 matches for Dortmund, 22 coming in the league. That’s not even enough to make the 34 that come inside each Bundesliga season.

In the 22 Bundesliga matches he has 23 goals and five assists. In the other eight? Eight goals and an assist.

He’s hasn’t collected a goal or an assist only once this season, in a 2-0 loss to Augsburg on Sept. 26 and over a 57-minute win over Duisburg in the German Cup that BVB won 5-0.

Haaland is 20 until July 21. Yeesh.

NOT HUMAN 🤖 FOUR GOALS FOR ERLING HAALAND! pic.twitter.com/2QZeu7Se6L — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2020

Americans Abroad

— John Brooks of Wolfsburg went 90 minutes in another clean sheet win, making four clearances, four interceptions and passing at 85 percent.

— Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna came off the bench in Dortmund’s blowout of Hertha, playing 13 minutes and completing 11 of 12 passes.

— Bayern’s Chris Richards was an unused sub in the 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen.

— Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has his side in eighth after a fifth draw of the season, this one 3-3 versus Hoffenheim.

— Tyler Adams played all 90 minutes for Leipzig at right back, making two interceptions and two tackles while winning eight of 11 duels, drawing three fouls, and passing at 93 percent. He’s real good.

— Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent made a terrific run past Javi Martinez to set up his side’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Bayern.

— Eintracht Frankfurt’s Timothy Chandler was an unused sub in a 1-1 draw with Leipzig.

— U.S. eligible Norwegian youth international Julian Ryerson played 10 minutes off the bench in a 2-1 Union Berlin win over Koln.

Player of the Week

Let’s look past Haaland because we discussed him above.

And Koen Casteels’ seven-save star show in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Schalke was strong (more on that below).

But Mainz finally got a win this week after taking just one point through its first seven matches.

And that’s all about 23-year-old French center forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored all three of the side’s goals in a 3-1 win at Freiburg.

Mateta now has 10 goals in nine matches this season (seven in eight during league play). His .85 expected goals/90 minutes is better than the rest of the team combined.

Despite that distinct shortage of playmakers on Mainz, his xG/90 is eighth in the Bundesliga amongst players who’ve gone more than 180 minutes total.

Watch the awareness to get forward, the natural grace and speed in his run, and the way the ball jumps off his right boot.

JP Mateta and @Mainz05en are off to a 🔥 start today! Catch all of the @Bundesliga_EN action on SN + SN NOW. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PRvPXS7prI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2020

Team of the Week

Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Can (BVB) — Lacroix (Wolfsburg) — Gouweleeuw (Augsburg)

Eggestein (Bremen) — Skhiri (Union) — Caligiuri (Augsburg)

Cunha (Hertha)

Kramaric (Hoffenheim) — Haaland (BVB) — Mateta (Mainz)

Special shout Casteels.

Yes, his seven-save star show in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Schalke was, in fact, against a Schalke team with five goals through eight matches.

But the Belgian backstop is the reason Wolfsburg’s impressive center backs and defensive mid’s strong season is even strong.

Wolfsburg’s only allowed five goals in league play this season and Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, and (when healthy) Joshua Guilavogui have been terrific more often than not.

Wolfsburg’s expected goals allowed is nearly 11. You can put a lot of that on the heroics of Casteels.

Matchday 8

Bayern Munich 1-1 Werder Bremen

Arminia 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Augsburg

Hoffenheim 3-3 Stuttgart

Schalke 0-2 Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 RB Leipzig

Hertha Berlin 2-5 Borussia Dortmund

Freiburg 1-3 Mainz

Koln 1-2 Union Berlin

Matchday 9 — Nov. 28

Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen — 2:30 pm ET Friday

Augsburg v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Saturday

Borussia Dortmund v Koln — 9:30 am ET Saturday

RB Leipzig v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Saturday

Stuttgart v Bayern Munich — 9:30 am ET Saturday

Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Mainz v Hoffenheim — Noon ET Sunday

