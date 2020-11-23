Burnley – Crystal Palace will see the Clarets search for their first win of the 2020-21 Premier League season, while the Eagles could very well climb into the European places with all three points at Turf Moor on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side is still living the good life on the back of back-to-back wins to start the season — having gone 2W-1D-3L in the six games since — though they smashed Leeds United 4-1 just before the international break.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Crystal Palace: (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley

Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson come in to the starting lineup, while Jack Cork and Dale Stephens remain out.

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is self-isolating and has not traveled with Palace, while Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed) are all out.

What they’re saying

Sean Dyche, on the impact of fan-less games: “Over a season’s work, we’ll probably know more, certainly by the halfway point, what effect the fans are not having because they can’t be in the stadium. Hopefully, in the new year there might be better news about fans coming to stadiums. Whether there’s fans in or not, we’ve got to make sure we correct anything that’s going on and the first thing is to win games, regardless of whether it’s home or away.”

Roy Hodgson, on his newfound defensive depth: “It’s strange in that post-lockdown period, when we had to play three games a week in a compromised period of time, we were desperately short of defenders. At one stage, we had all central defenders bar one injured and now I am sitting here with five central defenders competing for two places and four full backs competing for two places when back then I had one full bback who was fit. That is an enormous change-around.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+165) | Crystal Palace (+180) | Draw (+205)

Prediction

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Burnley – Crystal Palace: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

