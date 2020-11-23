The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.
In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.
That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 4, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Champions League schedule
Group A – November 25
Atletico Madrid v. Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich v. RB Salzburg
Group B – November 25
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan v. Real Madrid
Group C – November 25
Marseille v. FC Porto
Olympiacos v. Manchester City
Group D – November 25
Ajax v. Midtjylland
Liverpool v. Atalanta
Group E – November 24
Rennes v. Chelsea
Krasnodar v. Sevilla
Group F – November 24
Lazio v. Zenit
Borussia Dortmund v. Club Brugge
Group G – November 24
Dynamo Kiev v. Barcelona
Juventus v. Ferencvaros
Group H – November 24
Manchester United v. Istanbul Basaksehir
Paris Saint-Germain v. RB Leipzig
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Group A – November 25
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Salzburg
Group B – November 25
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 1-2 Real Madrid
Group C – November 25
Marseille 2-2 FC Porto
Olympiacos 1-2 Manchester City
Group D – November 25
Ajax 4-1 Midtjylland
Liverpool 2-1 Atalanta
Group E – November 24
Rennes 1-3 Chelsea
Krasnodar 2-2 Sevilla
Group F – November 24
Lazio 3-1 Zenit
Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Club Brugge
Group G – November 24
Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Barcelona
Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros
Group H – November 24
Manchester United 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 RB Leipzig
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Group stage, Week 4 (November 24-25)
Group A – November 25
(-475) Atletico Madrid v. Lokomotiv Moscow v. (+1300). Tie: +540
(-475) Bayern Munich v. RB Salzburg (+1000). Tie: +625
Group B – November 25
(-200) Borussia Monchengladbach v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+500). Tie: +360
(+115) Inter Milan v. Real Madrid (+215). Tie: +270
Group C – November 25
(+185) Marseille v. FC Porto (+155). Tie: +220
(+900) Olympiacos v. Manchester City (-325). Tie: +440
Group D – November 25
(-350) Ajax v. Midtjylland (+800). Tie: +480
(-155) Liverpool v. Atalanta (+360). Tie: +340
Group E – November 24
(+425) Rennes v. Chelsea (-170). Tie: +320
(+420) Krasnodar v. Sevilla (-160). Tie: +300
Group F – November 24
(-150) Lazio v. Zenit (+380). Tie: +300
(-400) Borussia Dortmund v. Club Brugge (+1000). Tie: +500
Group G – November 24
(+380) Dynamo Kiev v. Barcelona (-150). Tie: +300
(-900) Juventus v. Ferencvaros (+2000). Tie: +850
Group H – November 24
(-425) Manchester United v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+1100). Tie: +500
(-180) Paris Saint-Germain v. RB Leipzig (+420). Tie: +360
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (+275)
Manchester City (+450)
Liverpool (+600)
Barcelona (+1100)
Paris Saint-Germain (+1400)
Juventus (+1400)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Chelsea (+2000)
Manchester United (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+2800)
Sevilla (+3300)
Inter Milan (+4000)
Atalanta (+4000)
RB Leipzig (+4000)
Lazio (+8000)