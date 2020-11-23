Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.

In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.

That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 4, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule

Group A – November 25

Atletico Madrid v. Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich v. RB Salzburg

Group B – November 25

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v. Real Madrid

Group C – November 25

Marseille v. FC Porto

Olympiacos v. Manchester City

Group D – November 25

Ajax v. Midtjylland

Liverpool v. Atalanta

Group E – November 24

Rennes v. Chelsea

Krasnodar v. Sevilla

Group F – November 24

Lazio v. Zenit

Borussia Dortmund v. Club Brugge

Group G – November 24

Dynamo Kiev v. Barcelona

Juventus v. Ferencvaros

Group H – November 24



Manchester United v. Istanbul Basaksehir

Paris Saint-Germain v. RB Leipzig

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Group A – November 25

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Salzburg

Group B – November 25

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 1-2 Real Madrid

Group C – November 25

Marseille 2-2 FC Porto

Olympiacos 1-2 Manchester City

Group D – November 25

Ajax 4-1 Midtjylland

Liverpool 2-1 Atalanta

Group E – November 24

Rennes 1-3 Chelsea

Krasnodar 2-2 Sevilla

Group F – November 24

Lazio 3-1 Zenit

Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Club Brugge

Group G – November 24

Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Barcelona

Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros

Group H – November 24



Manchester United 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 RB Leipzig

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Group stage, Week 4 (November 24-25)

Group A – November 25

(-475) Atletico Madrid v. Lokomotiv Moscow v. (+1300). Tie: +540

(-475) Bayern Munich v. RB Salzburg (+1000). Tie: +625

Group B – November 25

(-200) Borussia Monchengladbach v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+500). Tie: +360

(+115) Inter Milan v. Real Madrid (+215). Tie: +270

Group C – November 25

(+185) Marseille v. FC Porto (+155). Tie: +220

(+900) Olympiacos v. Manchester City (-325). Tie: +440

Group D – November 25

(-350) Ajax v. Midtjylland (+800). Tie: +480

(-155) Liverpool v. Atalanta (+360). Tie: +340

Group E – November 24

(+425) Rennes v. Chelsea (-170). Tie: +320

(+420) Krasnodar v. Sevilla (-160). Tie: +300

Group F – November 24

(-150) Lazio v. Zenit (+380). Tie: +300

(-400) Borussia Dortmund v. Club Brugge (+1000). Tie: +500

Group G – November 24

(+380) Dynamo Kiev v. Barcelona (-150). Tie: +300

(-900) Juventus v. Ferencvaros (+2000). Tie: +850

Group H – November 24



(-425) Manchester United v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+1100). Tie: +500

(-180) Paris Saint-Germain v. RB Leipzig (+420). Tie: +360

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+275)

Manchester City (+450)

Liverpool (+600)

Barcelona (+1100)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1400)

Juventus (+1400)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Chelsea (+2000)

Manchester United (+2500)

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+2800)

Sevilla (+3300)

Inter Milan (+4000)

Atalanta (+4000)

RB Leipzig (+4000)

Lazio (+8000)

