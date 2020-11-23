Mohamed Salah talks hunger, goal-craving with Men in Blazers (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian King himself, joined Roger Bennett from Men in Blazers for an interview just before the international break and the duo had an intriguing conversation.

Bennett asked Salah about two hot button issues amongst Liverpool fans: The in-team rivalry with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and what happens now that the Reds team has quenched its thirst for a Premier League title.

Let’s start with the latter.

“I think it’s true for everybody that when you win it takes something from your hunger,” Salah said. “I have to stay hungry. You have to find something inside you to push you forward.”

Salah has certainly found that, as the Egyptian has eight goals in eight games to start the Premier League season, adding another two goals and an assist in the Champions League.

The Premier League’s second-place side prepares for Atalanta at midweek and Brighton at the weekend and Salah says the pressure to perform remains high and that competition is about more than simply scoring more than his teammates.

“The competition from us for sure is helping, but I don’t want to take it from me and Sadio and Bobby because the other strikers in the Premier League also scored more goals,” Salah said. “I want to score more than anybody in the league. I want to score more than anybody in Europe. It’s my mentality. Maybe some people like it, maybe some do not but I don’t really care about that but in the mean time my number of assists is really high.”

The entire Salah exchange is above.

