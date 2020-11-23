“Pulisic news” has revolved around injuries for a long time now, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Hurrah!

Chelsea have revealed that Christian Pulisic is close to a return from his hamstring injury and could play against Tottenham on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Pulisic, 22, has been out with a hamstring issue for over three weeks and Frank Lampard has been giving regular updates on the fitness of the USMNT winger.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Pennsylvanian native injured his hamstring in the warm-up before a game against Burnley on Oct. 31 and hasn’t played since.

Ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League game at Rennes on Tuesday, this was the update Lampard gave on Pulisic, as he had previously suffered a setback as he closed in on a return to action.

“Pulisic stays back and doesn’t travel but the good news is that he has had some aggression in and he will do some physical work. Hopefully he will be in contention at the weekend,” Lampard said on the latest Pulisic news.

This latest update from Lampard is much more promising for fans of Chelsea and the USMNT.

Pulisic spent time with the USMNT camp over the international break but only to catch up with friends and spend time with the coaches. U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter revealed he had been receiving three rounds of treatment every single day to try to get fit.

“He had a great three or four days with the team. He was able to get treatment and be with the guys, connect with the staff again. It was great to see him,” Berhalter said. “Unfortunately he won’t be taking part in the matches. He is a player we are certainly going to miss and with his quality we wish we could have him on the field, but that is not going to happen.”

Pulisic suffered a serious hamstring injury during the FA Cup final on Aug. 1 and has struggled with similar injuries throughout his young career so far.

It’s good to see that Chelsea are taking this seriously and are not rushing him back, but Pulisic being back for the clash against bitter rivals Tottenham, who sit one point above them heading into a massive clash this weekend, will be a big boost.

Pulisic will likely come off the bench if he is fit enough, as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Tammy Abraham have been ripping it up in his absence.

Kai Havertz will also be fit to return too, as Lampard will now have an embarrassment of riches to choose from in attack. Pulisic will be one of them.

