Wolves – Southampton: Pedro Neto’s late goal took some of the good vibes off of Theo Walcott’s first Southampton goal since 2006 as Wolves and Saints drew 1-1 at the Molineux.

Walcott had finished a well-worked team goal to give Southampton a second-half lead only to see Neto beat Saints’ back line to a hard rebound off the post.

The late concession means Southampton is deprived of a top-four place, 17 points good for fifth.

Wolves now sit in ninth place with 14 points.

Three things we learned from Wolves – Southampton

1. McCarthy keeps Saints alive long enough to take the lead: Alex McCarthy had made six of his seven saves on the day by the time Walcott put the visitors in front, as Wolves took 10 first-half shots but went to the dressing room in a scoreless deadlock. His best save came just after the break, a flying venture to the upper 90 for a two-handed save.

2. A mere 5,434 days between goals: Walcott’s goal was his first goal for Southampton since January 7, 2006, which was the last of his five Saints goals before leaving the then-Championship side for Arsenal before his 17th birthday. Walcott had scored six times against Saints in 12 appearances between Arsenal and Everton including an FA Cup hat trick in a 5-0 Gunners win at St. Mary’s in January 2017.

3. Jimenez figures in draw after slow start: Sloppy early, Jimenez kept firing and beat McCarthy but not the goal post before Neto slotted the equalizing rebound. The Mexican star nodded home on a free kick a half-dozen minutes later, but was just offside. The 29-year-old has four goals in nine appearances this season.

Man of the Match: Alex McCarthy

Southampton’s goalkeeper made eight saves in the draw, several of which were special.

Wolves – Southampton recap

Southampton had more of the ball but the hosts provided more of the danger.

McCarthy made a strong denial of Daniel Podence in the 36th minute, the Portuguese winger nodding Joao Moutinho service on frame.

The goal was a very good one, Stuart Armstrong’s physical run through the heart of the Wolves half leading to Moussa Djenepo finding Che Adams. The striker had two cracks at a cross, the second finding Walcott at the back post for a smashed finish.

Walcott missed wide of the frame as the clock hit 65:00.

Raul Jimenez found a way to figure into the scoring besides an off-key day up top for Wolves, ripping a shot off the far post that Neto poked home for 1-1 with under 20 minutes remaining at the Molineux.

