Wolves – Southampton: Pedro Neto’s late goal took some of the good vibes off of Theo Walcott’s first Southampton goal since 2006 as Wolves and Saints drew 1-1 at the Molineux.
Walcott had finished a well-worked team goal to give Southampton a second-half lead only to see Neto beat Saints’ back line to a hard rebound off the post.
The late concession means Southampton is deprived of a top-four place, 17 points good for fifth.
Wolves now sit in ninth place with 14 points.
Three things we learned from Wolves – Southampton
1. McCarthy keeps Saints alive long enough to take the lead: Alex McCarthy had made six of his seven saves on the day by the time Walcott put the visitors in front, as Wolves took 10 first-half shots but went to the dressing room in a scoreless deadlock. His best save came just after the break, a flying venture to the upper 90 for a two-handed save.
2. A mere 5,434 days between goals: Walcott’s goal was his first goal for Southampton since January 7, 2006, which was the last of his five Saints goals before leaving the then-Championship side for Arsenal before his 17th birthday. Walcott had scored six times against Saints in 12 appearances between Arsenal and Everton including an FA Cup hat trick in a 5-0 Gunners win at St. Mary’s in January 2017.
3. Jimenez figures in draw after slow start: Sloppy early, Jimenez kept firing and beat McCarthy but not the goal post before Neto slotted the equalizing rebound. The Mexican star nodded home on a free kick a half-dozen minutes later, but was just offside. The 29-year-old has four goals in nine appearances this season.
Man of the Match: Alex McCarthy
Southampton’s goalkeeper made eight saves in the draw, several of which were special.
Southampton had more of the ball but the hosts provided more of the danger.
McCarthy made a strong denial of Daniel Podence in the 36th minute, the Portuguese winger nodding Joao Moutinho service on frame.
The goal was a very good one, Stuart Armstrong’s physical run through the heart of the Wolves half leading to Moussa Djenepo finding Che Adams. The striker had two cracks at a cross, the second finding Walcott at the back post for a smashed finish.
Walcott missed wide of the frame as the clock hit 65:00.
Raul Jimenez found a way to figure into the scoring besides an off-key day up top for Wolves, ripping a shot off the far post that Neto poked home for 1-1 with under 20 minutes remaining at the Molineux.