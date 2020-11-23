Transfer news: Luis Alberto to Everton, Man City nabs Mexico youth option

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s some decent transfer buzz for Premier League clubs to start the week, one involving a bit of speculation from a league giant regarding an MLS youth.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, and Southampton are the PL clubs involving in the comings and goings in Monday’s transfer rumor mill.

Luis Alberto to Everton

How much more is Everton willing to spend to make Carlo Ancelotti’s side even more of a contender?

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto may be on his way out of Rome, and Ancelotti is said to be interested in the 28-year-old after buying James Rodriguez, Allan, and Abdoulaye Doucoure this summer to reinvent his midfield.

Alberto has one goal in eight appearances this season for the UEFA Champions League side, the one-time Liverpool flop finding his footing in Italy, but he’s also reportedly angered the team with public criticism of its spending on a team plane while lowering player salaries.

He’s recorded 14- and 16- assists Serie A campaigns during his four-plus seasons at Lazio, and can play anywhere across the front three as well as in the hole.

Alberto, however, would cost a lot of money even with a discount for unhappiness. This seems a bit off for a player who is under contract through 2024-25.

Liverpool bought Alberto from Sevilla for around $9 million in 2013, and sold him to Lazio for about half that figure in 2016.

Brandon Williams to Southampton

A bright spot much of last season relative to his age, Brandon Williams could leave Manchester United in January.

Southampton is said to be angling for his signature after the left back opted to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place this summer instead of taking a loan to St. Mary’s.

But United signed Alex Telles to compete with Luke Shaw on the left and Williams has only made two appearances for the Red Devils this season, both coming in 3-0 League Cup wins over Luton Town and Brighton. Williams drew the penalty converted by Juan Mata in the Hatters win.

He made more than 40 appearances last season as a teenager for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A move to Saints would mean having to outdo Ryan Bertrand at left back or Kyle Walker-Peters at right back, so it seems like he might have a better option elsewhere in England.

Alcala to LA Galaxy (and maybe Man City)

American-born Mexican youth international Alex Alcala, 15, will be announced by the LA Galaxy this week, reports reliable El Tri expert Tom Marshall.

Having trained with Man City, Barcelona, and Pachuca, Alcala’s contract will have an intriguing clause in it.

Marshall reports that Manchester City has paid to insert and have access to a buyout clause for Alcala on his 18th birthday.

The report also notes that some media in Mexico have called the left-footed teen the “Mexican Messi,” and we all know that comparison always works out well.

Now how hard is U.S. Soccer working to convince Alcala to give to some time to the U.S. youth ranks?

