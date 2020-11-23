Walcott “feels like a kid again” in Southampton revival

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton’s Theo Walcott scored his first goal for the club in 2005 when the then 16-year-old and the St. Mary’s set were still in the Championship.

Fast-forward to Monday, 5,434 days after his last goal with Saints, when Walcott scored the opener in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Wolves at the Molineux.

The marker was the 125th of his senior career, which has been spread between the Saints, Gunners, and Everton.

It also marked the 14th-straight Premier League season in which Walcott has bagged at least one goal since opening his top-flight account for Arsenal in 2008.

“You’re making me feel quite old now,” Walcott said when asked how he felt about that. “I’m only 31 now but like I said I feel like a kid again. It means a lot to play at the highest level for this long as well. I just love the Premier League, like everyone now, and I love playing football and that’s what I want to do.”

Walcott could’ve had it 2-0 when he raced into the right of the box but dragged his low shot wide of the far post.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted that the miss will bother the 31-year-old, but praised the veteran for his work ethic.

“It was a good first goal for him,” Hasenhuttl said. “He’s a little unhappy he didn’t make the second one and that he couldn’t be the matchwinner. The way he works for the team is amazing. As a number 10 or a striker you can trust him. He’s an experienced guy who comes back to the club where he grew up. It means something to him. Maybe that’s why he invests so much. You know you have to do that in our team.”

