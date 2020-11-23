Wolves – Southampton will be the latest opportunity for Saints to prove they are much more than just a one-man — Danny Ings — team when they visit Molineux Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side beat Newcastle United 2-0 in its first game after the talismanic star striker was lost to a minor knee operation for up to six weeks. It was a reassuring performance, and an even better result, to see Southampton climb atop the Premier League table for the first time in history — even if only for a night. Their start to the 2020-21 season is a fantastic testament to the work that Hasenhuttl and Co., have done and the progress made since his appointment in December 2018.

In that same period, Wolves have twice finished seventh in the Premier League — their first two seasons back in the top division — and figure to rival one another in the “best-of-the-rest” battle as they dream of breaking into the top-four. Wolves were beaten last time out, 1-0 away to another short-lived, top-of-the-table side in Leicester City.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Southampton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Southampton: (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves are without captain Conor Coady who had to self-isolate after being in close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19. Pedro Neto is on the bench as Adama Traore replaces him.

Southampton have Ryan Bertrand back from injury as he missed the win against Newcastle before the break, while Danny Ings still out but recovering well after having minor knee surgery. Mohamed Salisu continues his recovery as he awaits his debut for Saints.

What they’re saying: Wolves – Southampton

Nuno Espirito Santo, on the busy winter schedule: “It is always a delicate moment when you return after the break, and this tells us that there is a big problem with the scheduling of fixtures — all these things are being discussed and can be improved. The calendar is tough for everybody. … It is clear the fixture calendar and the schedule are our biggest worries — it’s not about the substitutes, it’s about the schedule, and this is the problem solved.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl, on the busy winter schedule: “It is always (about) hard work, but now we are without a break until March and this is definitely a long time. I think we showed last season we like to play in this rhythm and the more rhythm we get in our game, the better we are. We are physically a strong team and, although we play an intense type of football, we love three games a week and this busy time over Christmas. This is why we need every player and for everybody it is key to stay fit because the chance sometimes come quicker than you think and hopefully we don’t get any long-term injuries because we do need every player.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+125) | Southampton (+220) | Draw (+220)

Prediction

This game will ultimately turn out to be a long, slow burner between two sides that prefer to stay compact defensively and do their damage on the counter-attack. Until one breaks away from the game plan, chances will be hard to come by. In the end, it’ll be Wolves who hold firmest on the defensive end and scrape a goal at the other. Wolves 1-0 Southampton.

How to watch Wolves – Southampton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Monday

