Champions League: Juve, Sevilla among 4 to advance on day of golazos

Barcelona, Chelsea, Sevilla, and Juventus clinched the first four knockout round berths in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League with results on Tuesday.

Some took longer than others, as both Chelsea and Juventus struck very late to seal their wins on a day with some thrilling goals courtesy of Bruno Fernandes, Ciro Immobile, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and others.

[ MORE: Premier League Player Power Rankings ]

Elsewhere, Barcelona made history for Americans in a couple of ways, with Sergino Dest scoring the first Barca goal by an American while Konrad de la Fuente made his senior debut late to make Barca the second team in UCL history to field two Americans in the same game (Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector for Manchester United in 2004).

Elsewhere, Manchester United took hold of Group H with a strong first half against Basaksehir, while Borussia Dortmund and Lazio will be feeling comfortable in Group F.

Man United 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir — RECAP, THREE THINGS

Bruno Fernandes scored twice, one a wonderful goal that would’ve been the Goal of the Day on most match days, as United rode a three-goal first half to the top spot in Group H.

Marcus Rashford scored United’s third and Daniel James scored off a Mason Greenwood feed late in stoppage time as the Red Devils avenged a 2-0 loss in Turkey to win their third-straight across all competitions.

PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig

Angel Di Maria won a controversial penalty that Neymar rolled home as Paris Saint-Germain gave coach Thomas Tuchel relief and put both teams on six points with two matches left in group play.

USMNT back Tyler Adams was an unused sub for Leipzig after going 90 minutes over the weekend.

Three points back of United and three ahead of Basaksehir, Group H seems likely go to the wire.

The remaining matches are:

Dec. 2 — Basaksehir-Leipzig and Man Utd-PSG

Dec. 8 — PSG-Basaksehir and Leipzig-Man Utd

Lazio 3-1 Zenit-Saint Petersburg

Oh, did Lazio score some classy goals in sending Zenit out of the tournament.

Ciro Immobile scored twice and Marco Parolo chipped in another as the Serie A side never trailed, only conceding an Artem Dzyuba goal in the 25th.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge

Red-hot Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho’s game of “Can you top this? delivered three points to the hosts, with Sancho setting up Haaland for one of his two goals while also curling a ridiculous free kick goal home as BVB led 3-0 after an hour.

USMNT teen Giovanni Reyna went 81 minutes for Dortmund, who outshot the visitors 21-2. The 18-year-old completed 31-of-36 passes including all of his long balls and two key passes in the win.

Sancho, though…

Jadon Sancho, are you kidding me?! Now that's how you take a free-kick 😳 pic.twitter.com/66hu37SZtR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 24, 2020

Stade Rennes 1-2 Chelsea — RECAP, THREE THINGS

Chelsea is onto the knockout rounds as Olivier Giroud’s stoppage-time winner joined Callum-Hudson Odoi’s first-half goal in giving the Blues a 2-1 edge of their Ligue 1 hosts.

Edouard Mendy made four saves against his former side, who beat him in the 85th minute via Sehrou Guirassy.

Mason Mount was influential in the win, setting up Hudson-Odoi’s opener amongst two key passes and winning six-of-eight duels on the day.

Chelsea visits Sevilla on Dec. 2 in what is essentially a battle for the seeded spot in the knockout rounds.

Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla

A pair of ex-Barcelona men did the trick for Sevilla, whose win looked a bit like Chelsea’s in that Munir El-Haddadi needed a stoppage-time answer to the hosts’ second-half equalizer.

Ivan Rakitic put Sevilla ahead in the fourth minute, but Wanderson came off the bench to level the score in the 56th minute.

Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros

The Old Lady left it late, Alvaro Morata putting in Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time service to produce a late win in Turin.

Cuadrado had also assisted a powerful opening goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in his 16th-straight UCL campaign, after Myrto Uzuni put the Hungarian visitors ahead in the 19th minute.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie went 62 minutes in the win, completing 20-of-26 passes while making two tackles and an interception.

Alvaro Morata with a BIG goal in injury time! pic.twitter.com/uk7r1hdeIO — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 24, 2020

Dynamo Kiev 0-4 Barcelona

Oh, this one was sweet for USMNT fans and Ronald Koeman alike.

The Barcelona manager beat Dynamo Kiev without Lionel Messi and a number of other usual starters, getting a first senior goal from American back Sergino Dest and handing a debut to USMNT teen Konrad de la Fuente.

They are the just the second ever Americans to appear for the same team in a UEFA Champions League match and the first since Jonathan Spector and Tim Howard did it for Manchester United in 2004.

Martin Braithwaite scored twice and Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to finish the score line.

20a 21d- Sergiño Dest has scored vs Dynamo Kiev at the age of 20y 21d, the youngest defender for @FCBarcelona in #ChampionsLeague ever. Strenght#DynamoBarça #UCL pic.twitter.com/wYLl1P3Fid — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 24, 2020

